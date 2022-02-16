Optimist Youth Basketball: Soroptimist prevails

The Optimist Youth Basketball First Responders Tournament title belongs to Soroptimist International, the result of a hard-fought 45-34 victory over Kiwanis of Greater Napa in Saturday’s middle school championship game at Napa Valley College.

Soroptimist coach Monica Knecht’s team won its fourth game of the tournament, led by Connor McAnallen and Sawyer Knecht with 12 points apiece. Matthew Hutchinson added 8 points and Alex Ramirez scored 6. Hutchinson and McAnallen each grabbed 9 rebounds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Luna Loara anchored the Kiwanis offense with 18 points. Ruben Sanchez notched 6 points, Wyatt Rohrs scored 4, Nikolas Titolo pulled down 8 rebounds, and Jamarion Stephens grabbed 4 boards.

In the consolation championship, McDonald’s came out running at the opening tip and rode 19-point first quarter to a 43-34 triumph over Syar Industries. McDonald’s was paced by Nathaniel Lavorico’s 18 points, while Jack Cadle and Henry Gonzalez each added 6 points.

Tidens Chaidez paced Syar’s offense with 13 points. Bryce Hall had 8 points, Hayden Biederman 5, and Jackson Hiserman and Blake Mendenhall 4 apiece. Hisermann also had 9 rebounds.

In the tournament’s other games:

Kiwanis of Grater Napa 31, McDonald’s 30

In a real nail-biter, Loara drew a fouled just before the final buzzer sounded, calmly stepped to foul line and drilled the winning free throw. Loara and Thiago Cortez each had 8 for Kiwanis, Sanchez scored 5 and amassed 17 rebounds, Uriah Nave had 4 points, and Arenza Loara and Nikolas Titolo each added 2.

For McDonald’s, Lavorico scored 9, Cadle 7, and Vinny French and Hudson Fishleder 4 apiece.

Quinlan Tire 34, Del Sur Mortgage 22

Daniel Palenkia led the Quinlan attack with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Rory Holland added 9 points to go with 5 rebounds, and Joel Flores led all defenders with 11 boards.

Del Sur outscored Quinlan 8-3 in the fourth, giving up only an Aiden Murretta 3-pointer. Josiah Alvarez and Julian Conley each scored 6 points for Del Sur, while Hayden Diskin scored 4.

Custom House 26, Athletic Feat 21

Jake O’Rourke led Custom House with 8 points and 12 boards, Nathan Oliver and Jaxon Keener each had 6 points, and Alexander Winske had 4 points to accompany his 12 rebounds.

Athletic Feat was paced by Grant Huss and Mason Rozalski with 7 points each, with Rocco Capponi adding 3. Huss, Rozalski and Capponi had strong defensive efforts as well, garnering 9, 8 and 7 rebounds, respectively.

The league, an entirely volunteer organization, thanks its coaches, scorekeepers, players, parents and others who made its 43rd year in the community a success.

At the conclusion of Saturday's First Responders Tournament, OYB presented the following awards:

Leading Scorers: Nathaniel Lavorico, McDonald’s, 20.7 points per game; Ruben Sanchez, Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 13.4; Bryce Hall, Syar Industries, 11.6; Sawyer Knecht, Soroptimist International, 10.4; Grant Huss, Athletic Feat, 10.2; Blake Mendenhall, Syar Industries, 10.0.

Leading Rebounders: Alexander Winske, Custom House, 11.4 rebounds per game; Ruben Sanchez, Kiwanis of Greater Napa, 10.8; Rocco Copponi, Athletic Feat, 10.7.

Outstanding Players: Ruben Sanchez, Wyatt Rohrs, Thiago Cortez and Luna Loara of Kiwanis of Greater Napa; Hudson Fishleder of McDonald’s; Anthony Zielhnsky and Jake O'Rourke of Custom House; Jack O'Malley of Athletic Feat; Johnny Holthouse of Syar Industries; and Sawyer Knecht and Conor McAnallen of Soroptimist International,

Most Improved Players: Aranza Loara of Kiwanis of Greater Napa; Kloe Pierott of Soroptimist International; and Arianna Ordonez of Syar Industries.