In the first week of play in the Optimist Youth Basketball 11th-12th Grade Boys division, Napa Firefighters downed Fazerrati's Pizza, 54-25, getting 11 points and 10 rebounds from Jadyn Satten, 11 points and 5 boards from Grant Koehler, Matthew Commander's 10 points and 2 steals, George Bolen's 8 points and 3 steals, Blake Hoban's 7 points and 2 steals, Marcus Nunes’ 3 points and 2 steals, and Tyler Charifa's 5 rebounds.
Tyson Tanksley led Fazerrati's with 12 points, Christian Smith had 3 points, 5 boards and 2 steals, Gabe Wilson pulled down 5 rebounds, Pedro Infante and Alex Dominguez each scored 3, and RJ Campbell had 2 steals.
Sunrise Rotary held on to edge Napa Valley Orthopedics, 33-32. For the winners, Andrew Nave posted 9 points and 6 rebounds, Dylan Foster 12 boards and 3 points, Jacks Madigan 8 points and 5 rebounds, Yovanni Gonzalez 8 boards and 7 points, Trevin Cholmondeley 9 rebounds and 3 points, and Nick Raymond 7 boards and 3 points.
John Lopez scored 11 and had 5 rebounds for NVO, while Andrew Diana added 8 boards and 5 points, Charlie Seitz 6 points and 2 steals, Ryan Mooney 6 points, Nick Ball 6 rebounds, and Colby Baumbach and Nicolas Manahan 3 steals apiece.
Jacob Aaron's 17 points, 10 rebounds, 4 blocked shots and 2 steals led Nielson Construction to a 58-47 win over Napa Valley Jewelers. Alec Umutyan added 10 points for Nielson, Gary Yates 9 points and 2 steals, Davide Migotto and Dylan Rody 7 points apiece, and Gavin Rabanal 7 points and 5 boards.
Julian Silverthorne and Carlos Chavez each scored 9 for Jewelers, while Cody Jones chipped in 8 points, Juan Castro 8 rebounds, and Noah Parker, Ruben Pino and Angel Ochoa 6 points each.
Napa Police Officers Association defeated Deputy Sheriffs Association 43-30, paced by Nathan Allen's 18 points and 6 rebounds, Sam Brovelli's 11 boards, 7 points and 2 steals, Angelo Vivan's 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals, Trevor Ellena's 7 boards and 4 blocked shots, Cris Soto's 5 rebounds and 2 steals, and Aidan Phillips' 6 points.
Lucas Brandon had 9 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals for Sheriffs, while Kyle Jezycki added 9 points and 9 boards, Riain Stults 3 points and 5 rebounds, Erik Cosca 3 points and 2 steals, and Aidan Ramblas 5 boards.
David Bown put up 25 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals as Rotary downed R&S Glazing, 72-51. Isaac Rojas added 16 points, 5 boards and 2 steals, Anthony Clerici 10 points and 10 rebounds, Jack Troendly 12 points, and Logan Lines 9 points.
Seth Ponciano had 12 points for R&S, while Anthony Martinez contributed 8 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals, Diego Cruz six points, Filiberto Chavez and Alec Nunes 5 points apiece, Estevan Reyes 4 points, and Dominic Johnson and Fabian Alvarado 3 points apiece.