Optimist Youth Basketball: Wilson leaving after 27 years with league

Napa’s Optimist Youth Basketball league needed Jake Wilson to keep running its seventh-eighth grade boys division, but it was time for him to help out elsewhere in the community.
“I've been retired and they said they needed school bus drivers, so I went down to do the training and now I've been driving a school bus all year.”
The 1967 Calistoga High graduate burned both ends of his candle this season trying to balance the early morning driving job with Optimist night practices and games at Napa Valley College.
“It was taking a toll, doing the basketball every night on the weekend and having to get up at 4 or 4:30 a.m. to drive the school bus. I was little tired.”
Wilson was happy with his decision after 30 years of sports-related volunteer work.
“I was the volunteer athletic director at St. Apollinaris for three years before Optimist and that covered basketball, as well,” he said. “So I figured after 30 years, that was enough. I figured it was over 11,000 hours for Optimist basketball, 20 to 25 hours a week for at least four months during the season.”
It was a hectic finish to those three decades of volunteering, with the seventh-eighth grade division having to cram more games than usual into its final week – before gyms were shut down to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
“They had games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday in order to get them done, and I don't think they played as many games as they normally do because of that,” Wilson said.
Jim Haugen – who coached Optimist teams for 15 years as well as Justin-Siena High cross country and football and Little League baseball – informed the Register of Wilson’s resignation, commending Wilson for running a very smooth operation for a very long time.
“I have done a lot of coaching, and Jake is one of the most admirable people that I have had a chance to work with,” Haugen said. “Each season, he put in at least 200 hours of volunteer service. He was at all of the practices and all of the games throughout the season. He is a really humble guy who just loves to make it possible for Napa boys to have the opportunity to experience the joy of playing basketball. He is all about what is best for the athletes.”
League in 40th year
The league tipped off 40 years ago, on Jan. 11, 1980, as the Optimist Prep Basketball League. Games were played at Ridgeview Junior High School, now called Harvest Middle School, with four seventh-eighth grade coed teams – the Bears, Cardinals, Trojans and Bruins.
“When Proposition 13 came in, they cut out all the sports for the middle schools,” Wilson explained. “Dick Dunn, who was a principal at one of the schools, said ‘We need to find something for these kids to do.’ He and Howie Broxton, a retired CHP officer, started signing up players for Optimist Youth Basketball through the service club of Optimist Club. It was always a low-cost basketball program where everybody gets to play. When I came in, in the early 90s, it was $30 a kid for the season. Now we're up to $80, which is still much cheaper than any program around. Any kid that can't pay, we sponsor them.”
The league was for only seventh- and eighth-graders until the mid-1990s, when the ninth-10th grade boys division and 11th-12th grade boys division started playing at Silverado Middle School. A girls division was also added, but was discontinued after 2018 due to too-low numbers. The ninth-10th grade games have been scored and supervised by Rich Beck, and the 11th-12th grade games by Parker Hall, for about 25 years now.
"Over the years, we had as many as 50 teams at one point,” Wilson said of OYB overall. “When I came on board in 1991, we had 14 seventh-eighth grade teams. Now we're down to six. The reason is that back then, American Canyon didn't have schools or gyms – they were all bussed up to Napa to go to school – so we had two teams from there. Once American Canyon got gyms and started its own recreation program, we lost two teams off of that. Over the years, there have also been a lot more activities for kids like lacrosse and soccer that have kind of thinned us out a little bit.”
It’s a way for boys who play fall and spring sports to insert a winter sport in between, without coming out late for the other two sports.
“Our high school program is the best program around because there's nowhere else I know of where kids who don't make their high school team, or can’t play because they’re in choir or came out late from football, can still play in an organized league with professional referees and uniforms and all that,” Wilson said. “We have quite a few football and baseball players that want to stay in shape, so they play basketball in the winter and are finished before the high school baseball season.
“Another thing about our program is everybody plays a half of each quarter. We only allow 10 players on each team so coaches can equally distribute the playing time. The fourth quarter is a little different. Everybody has to play, but it's the coach's choice on how he wants to play them. He can move them in and out, that kind of thing.”
Wilson said the seventh-eighth grade division started playing at NVC because the son of one of the college’s professors had died and the games were held there in the son’s honor.
“The reason that we've continued to play there is because, in my opinion, it motivates kids in the seventh and eighth grades to want to work hard and try to make their high school teams,” he said. “It’s an honor to go out and play on a big court with nice bleachers. We also run the concession stand for our games and for the college games. We assign each team to do a four-hour shift once or twice a season.
“When they started in the mid-1990s, the high school parents did not want anything to do with the concession stand, so that's why they have stayed at Silverado. But the concession stands covers our cost for insurance, and that’s important.”
Wilson isn’t saying adios to the Optimist Club, where he’s still on the board, nor to its basketball league.
“We haven't really gotten anybody to fill in yet. I'm trying to get one or two people that I can train and transition in,” he said. “We do our signups in October, start practicing in November and play games starting in December.”
All coaches are volunteers. A parent from the visiting team runs the score clock, a parent from the home team keeps the scorebook, and parents run the concession stand on six-game Saturdays, when each team plays twice.
“In the past, we would play eight or even 10 games on Saturdays, depending on how many teams we had,” Wilson noted.
Wilson said Dunn provided the impetus to keep the club going before he died in 1999.
“He recruited us to start running the programs and stuff, and then suddenly passed away in the summertime. And so we have just continued,” he said. “We love basketball and love for kids to learn basketball because we think it's important for skill development, hand-eye coordination, teamwork and leadership.”
Stickler for discipline
Wilson added respect for the game to that list.
“I'm pretty strict with the kids in terms of discipline, making sure that they wear the uniform we issue. If they come with shorts that weren’t issued, they can't play,” he said. “I do keep a whole load of shorts and shirts in my truck. So if they say they left them at their mother's house or something. I'll go out and get a pair of shorts and tell them to make sure they have the proper shorts next time. They have to learn that.”
He gave the example of Justin-Siena track and field standout Isaac Herrera, who as a junior in 2000 qualified for the state meet in the long jump – or so he thought. Another team’s coach alerted officials that Herrera was not wearing school-issued shorts, and he was disqualified. Herrera did reach the state meet the following year in the event, wearing Justin-Siena shorts.
“We're trying to teach kids that you have to show respect to the game, respect to the facility and, of course, respect to the referees,” Wilson said. “At high school, so many kids try out that the coach is not going to come over and say, ‘Hey, you're doing this or not doing this.’ They're just gonna say ‘You're not on the list to make the team,’ and you never really know why. We're just trying to teach them basketball is 50% skill and the rest of it is all the other stuff that goes with it. We have kids that have never played before. But by the time they're halfway through the season, practicing twice a week and playing on Saturdays, they’re playing some pretty good basketball – even kids that are not as skilled as others.”
The seventh-eighth grade champions receive individual awards and gift certificates, and get their team’s name etched on a perpetual trophy that their sponsor gets to display for a year. The league’s final stat leaders also receive awards, and all receive team photos.
Wilson said the league also allows high school juniors and seniors to coach seventh-eighth grade teams as internships so they can earn credits for doing it. Some also coach in the division as a senior project.
“As part of our program is, we get kids from alternative schools and we hear back from their principals that they’ve been doing better in school because they’re not missing out on being able to play basketball, even though it's Optimist basketball.”
Not all Optimist Youth Basketball alumni are model citizens. Wilson, who retired in 2007 as a year-round parole officer before going back to work six months a year for six more years, met one Optimist alumnus while on the job.
“I was over at San Quentin Prison, where at different times I had to go to interview parolees,” he recalled, “and a kid yelled out to me ‘Hey, there's the Optimist basketball man.’ I thought that was kinda interesting.”
The league accepts any student in the Napa Valley in grades 7-12, including home-schooled children.
“This league gives home school kids an opportunity to play basketball and be around other kids,” Wilson said. “The Optimist Club, nationally and internationally, has one purpose, and that is to serve kids. We have had an oratorical contest, respect for the law, basketball, and we used to do track meets.
“The oratorical contest is for grammar school kids to come up and give a speech on a particular subject. We usually have teachers and principals judge it, and then they get an award. We also have an essay contest for kids through high school where they can win scholarships as they move up from our club to the district level, state level and national level.”
Wilson said Optimist volunteers are busier than those in other leagues.
“We're directly involved,” he said. “People in our club actually run the basketball program. We're always we're at the gym supervising the coaches and players, out of respect for the people that let us use their facilities and for insurance purposes. I would go to all the practices at night and not supervise but just step in, talk to the coaches for a few minutes, see if they have any questions for the upcoming games or the upcoming schedule, that kind of thing. I do that to make sure nothing's going on and to protect us, because a lot of times something will happen at the gym and I'll be able to say ‘No, I was at the gym. Our guys did not do that.’”
Some Optimist clubs will hold golf tournaments or provide backpacks to schools.
“It's all geared toward the youth, but I don't know of anybody that spends the time we do, hands on,” Wilson said. “It’s unique because it's a big project. We do about four months out of the year where five or six of us are spending a lot of time making the program work and running it properly.”
Wilson said he joined the Optimist Club because his son was playing in the basketball league.
“I got invited to a meeting, they got me to sign up for the club and then, as a club member, they ask if you can do this and that – and then you’re sucked in,” he chuckled.
Had a busy youth
Wilson played four years of basketball for Calistoga High, serving as a team captain making the all-league second team as a senior.
“I think we took second place my senior year, but they didn’t have playoffs like they do now,” he said. “The (regular) season ended and that was it. You either won the whole thing or you didn't.”
After spending the next four years in the Army and serving in Vietnam, he played two seasons of both basketball and baseball for what was then called Napa College.
He downplayed being a two-sport college athlete, something that is extremely rare these days.
“Back in the old days, it wasn't as competitive as it is now,” he said. “I think our center at Napa College was from Lakeport and he was 6-foot-5.”
Wilson finished his degree over the next two years at Sacramento State, graduating in 1975. He moved to Napa the same year and hasn’t left since.
He said he’s worked with many great kids and parents over the years in the Optimist league.
“There's a lot of kids that are fond memories,” he said, “because they would come up and ask ‘Can I help you put the chairs away?’ or come early to the gym and say, ‘Is there anything you need to do?’”
One of his fondest memories was when Optimist teams won the annual junior high tournament hosted by Justin-Siena, now called the Dan Clark Tournament, two years in a row.
“We played in the Justin tournament for over 30 years, sending four boys teams and three or four girls teams,” he said. “All the Catholic schools from around the area – including Vallejo, Vacaville and Sonoma – played in it but they always needed more teams, We won it one year in the late 1990s, and then the next year they were quite upset with us because two Optimist teams were in the championship game. Our girls have won there, as well.
“The reason they always invited us was because we were usually the weaker teams because we had seventh- and eighth-grade boys on one team, and we mixed the teams. We don't have coaches make up the teams. The coordinators do it, and the way we do it is to balance the teams (skill- and experience-wise) the best we can. The only exception is if a parent is coaching, his son or daughter can be on that team.”
Wilson said the coordinators can adjust the young division’s rosters up through the third week of the season.
“I'll go to the practices before the season starts and see how the balancing went and then if we have a weaker team and a good kid comes in late, we'll put that good kid on the weaker team, and vice versa,” he said.
“This was the first time in about 15 or 20 years that I had to move a kid off one team onto another team because the team was just too strong. He was very good player and the parents were very cooperative. It helped out the weaker team and the stronger team he had been on continued to be very successful.”
