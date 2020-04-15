Optimist Youth Basketball: Wilson leaving after 27 years with league

He gave the example of Justin-Siena track and field standout Isaac Herrera, who as a junior in 2000 qualified for the state meet in the long jump – or so he thought. Another team’s coach alerted officials that Herrera was not wearing school-issued shorts, and he was disqualified. Herrera did reach the state meet the following year in the event, wearing Justin-Siena shorts.

“We're trying to teach kids that you have to show respect to the game, respect to the facility and, of course, respect to the referees,” Wilson said. “At high school, so many kids try out that the coach is not going to come over and say, ‘Hey, you're doing this or not doing this.’ They're just gonna say ‘You're not on the list to make the team,’ and you never really know why. We're just trying to teach them basketball is 50% skill and the rest of it is all the other stuff that goes with it. We have kids that have never played before. But by the time they're halfway through the season, practicing twice a week and playing on Saturdays, they’re playing some pretty good basketball – even kids that are not as skilled as others.”