Optimist Youth Basketball: Winske’s 25 boards fuel Custom House

Seventh-grader Alexander Winske turned in a powerhouse performance for Custom House by scoring 14 points and hauling in 25 rebounds in a 38-22 victory over Athletic Feat in Optimist Youth Basketball Middle School Division action Saturday.

Nathan Oliver scored 13, Milo Buonchristiani dropped in 7, and Jake O’Rourke pulled down 12 rebounds for Custom House. Athletic Feat saw the skilled Grant Huss drop in 11 points and Mason Rozalski pitch in 9 points coupled with 11 rebounds.

Soroptimist International of Napa 40, Syar Industries 30

Soroptimist spread out the scoring, with Sawyer Knecht leading the charge with 15 points. Bruno Cruz sent 7 shots through the net and got help from teammates Tanner LaRue and Connor McAnallen, who each added 6 points. McAnallen also had 9 rebounds and LaRue grabbed 5. Syar countered with Blake Mendenhall notching 15 points and Bryce Hall dropping in another 13 to go with his 7 boards. Jackson Hiserman played solid defense and swept the glass for 13 hard-fought rebounds.

McDonald’s 32, Quinlan Tire 20

McDonald’s Nathaniel Lavorico scored 17 of his 19 points in the first and last quarters, pacing his team in Saturday's opening contest. Henry Gonzalez and Nic Gonzalez each pumped in 4 points and pulled in 5 and 4 rebounds respectively. Quinlan’s enjoyed a well rounded performance from Rory Holland whose final line showed 10 points, 5 rebounds, and 10 steals. Daniel Palencia added 5 points while Joel Flores had 3 points to go with his 5 rebounds.

Kiwanis of Greater Napa 44, Del Sur Mortgage 17

Ruben Sanchez paced Kiwanis with 20 points, 15 rebounds and 4 steals. Wyatt Rohrs scored 7 points with 4 rebounds, Luna Loara had 6 points and 4 boards, Thiago Cortez had 5 points and 8 rebounds, and Jamarion Stephens also scored 5.

Del Sur saw Julian Conley drop in 12 points. Karson Feidel and Hayden Diskin scored 2 each. Joaquin Brown, Eli Scott and Diskin each had 5 rebounds.