Outdoor Activities/Bragging Rights

Annual Swing for Sight Golf Tournament April 24

A Cure In Sight hosts the eighth annual Swing for Sight Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 24 at Silverado Resort and Spa. Check-in for the scramble event will be at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.

Cost is $250 for golf, lunch and dinner, or $175 for golf only. There will be a hole-in-one contest. The deadline to register is April 20.

Dinner will be grab-and-go, with the option to dine socially distanced on the lawn at the resort. The event will observe COVID-19 guidelines with social distancing. Masks will be required and all carts will have dividers.

The event will include football player-turned-avid golfer Jake Olson, a former long snapper for the University of Southern California. Olson lost his sight at age 12 due to retinoblastoma and has been an inspiration to many since. He became the first fully blind athlete to play in a college football game, taking the field on Sept. 2, 2017 against Western Michigan and helping score an extra point.