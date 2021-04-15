Outdoor Activities/Bragging Rights

Annual Swing for Sight Golf Tournament April 24
A Cure In Sight hosts the eighth annual Swing for Sight Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 24 at Silverado Resort and Spa. Check-in for the scramble event will be at 11:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m.
Cost is $250 for golf, lunch and dinner, or $175 for golf only. There will be a hole-in-one contest. The deadline to register is April 20.
Dinner will be grab-and-go, with the option to dine socially distanced on the lawn at the resort. The event will observe COVID-19 guidelines with social distancing. Masks will be required and all carts will have dividers.
The event will include football player-turned-avid golfer Jake Olson, a former long snapper for the University of Southern California. Olson lost his sight at age 12 due to retinoblastoma and has been an inspiration to many since. He became the first fully blind athlete to play in a college football game, taking the field on Sept. 2, 2017 against Western Michigan and helping score an extra point.
“It’s such an honor to be supporting a cause that not only highlights the existence of eye cancer but works tirelessly to find a cure,” Olson said. “The publicity and research that A Cure in Sight has provided and funded thus far will prove invaluable to eventually eradicating this disease. I feel confident that they will see it through until no child has to ever become blind due to eye cancer again.”
The tournament is a fundraiser for eye cancer patients such as Olson. With a $50,000 fundraising goal, A Cure In Sight hopes to provide financial support for those struggling due to Ocular Melanoma and other eye cancers. The nonprofit is thankful for the event’s title sponsors, Lescure Company Inc. and ContraCosta BTC.
Visit acureinsight.org to register or for more information.
Joe DiMaggio Baseball League signups April 25
The Napa Valley Joe DiMaggio Baseball League, a competitive summer league founded in 1972, needs players for a Napa team that will play approximately 25 games. Players cannot be 20 years old before Aug. 1, 2021.
Sign-up will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25, at Dub’s Sports, 3259 California Blvd., Napa.
On Sunday, May 2 at Justin-Siena High School, additional sign-ups will be from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and tryouts from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
Players should bring a copy of their birth certificate and $300 to sign-ups. Those under age 18 will need a parent’s signature. Those not selected will be given a full refund. All returning players must sign up.
The season is scheduled to begin the first weekend in June, with one game each Tuesday and three games each weekend, and culminate with the state tournament in early August.
Home games will be at the Veterans Home of California’s Cleve Borman Field in Yountville and Justin-Siena. The other teams in the league are from Lake County, Vacaville, Vallejo, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Sheldon, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova and Pleasant Grove.
The annual 4th of July Tournament, featuring 16 teams from throughout the Bay Area, is slated for July 1-4 at Borman Field and Justin-Siena.
Any questions can be directed to President/General Manager Steve Meyer at coachmeyer@sbcglobal.net or 312-0188.
Fastpitch softball league taking signups
The Napa Valley Girls Fastpitch Association, which typically has games at Kiwanis Park from late May to late July, is registering players for the 2021 season after its 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players age 20 as of April 1, 2021 who did not get to play their last year are eligible to play this season.
Visit nvgfa.com to register or for more information.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings and Tuesday mornings, weather permitting, inviting players to connect casually, just for the fun of it. The group is currently holding play dates and is not shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the next meeting time and location, email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net or check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook.