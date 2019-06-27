‘Brother Can You Spare a Dime’ trips to Giants games continue July 21
For the 61st year, the “Brother Can You Spare a Dime” community baseball outings program is again taking groups of special and deserving youngsters, senior citizens and the general public to San Francisco Giants baseball games for the 2019 season.
A group of tickets each game are donated free of charge to a local youth organization and the remaining tickets are sold to Napa seniors and local Giants fans.
Motor coach transportation is provided for the entire group along with refreshments and entertainment on the road.
The remaining games are July 21 against the New York Mets, Aug. 11 against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sept. 15 against the Miami Marlins, and Sept. 29 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For more information or to request tickets, call Ryan Gregory at (707) 337-4962.
Golf instructional programs at Silverado Resort
Silverado Resort and Spa is offering golf instructional programs, part of the Johnny Miller Academy, and adult golf classes.
The Junior Golf Academy has programs for “Just Getting Started,” “I’ve Played Some,” “I Want to Play Competitively.”
Registration is also open for PGA junior summer golf camps.
For more information and to register for classes, contact PGA golf instructor Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or 415-640-3127.
Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament June 30
The Boy Scouts Family Classic Golf Tournament is scheduled Sunday, June 30 at Vintner’s Golf Course in Yountville. Entry fee is $150 per player, or $125 for each player who is on a team of two or more, and includes greens fees, cart, dinner and auction. Dinner only is $60.
The tournament will have a shotgun start and a Best Ball format. There will be awards for the Longest Drive, Longest Putt and Hole-In-One contest winners, and the top three teams.
Register at bit.ly/2EUQRUz or by contacting John Hagan at john.f.hagan@comcast.net or 328-1353.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players casually, just for the fun of it. Casual Tennis Napa meets Saturday mornings, Tuesday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.