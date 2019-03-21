Two-day golf and wine experience May 14-15
A two-day Napa Valley golf and wine experience is May 14 and 15 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
The program includes:
- Pros 2 Go golf instruction at the practice facilities at Chardonnay Golf Club.
- Lunch in The View Bar and Grill.
- Golf at Chardonnay Golf Club each day after lunch.
- Personalized Cobra Golf club fitting using a TrackMan Golf-Launch Monitor.
- $500 retail value of Cobra credit toward a custom-fit equipment order.
- Private wine tasting experience at Falcor Winery.
David Knox (PGA) and Susan Briske (LPGA) are the Pros 2 Go instructors and club fitters.
The cost is $1,495 per person.
To register, call David Knox at (916) 533-4108.
Napa SIR plays golf weekly at local courses
Along with bocce, bike riding and camping, Napa SIR (Sons in Retirement) Branch 149 offers weekly golf weekly at local courses. Contact Larry Yost, the director of golf for Area 7 SIRs, at (707) 492-6078 or lyost48@aol.com for additional information.
Adult golf classes at Silverado Resort continue March 22
Silverado Resort and Spa offers the following golf classes for adults:
- Understanding the full swing: Wednesday, March 27, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Saturday, March 16 and 23, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
- Mastering the short game: Friday, March 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Saturday, March 23, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.
The cost is $199 per student, per class.
For more information and to register, contact Matt Dito at mdito@troon.com or (415) 640-3127.
Casual Tennis Napa plays three days a week
Connect with other tennis players –casual and just for the fun of it.
Casual Tennis Napa meets Tuesday mornings, Saturday mornings and Thursday evenings, weather permitting. For the current meeting time and location, check Casual Tennis Napa on Facebook or email casualtennisnapa@comcast.net.
Napa City Golf Group taking signups
The Napa City Golf Group is accepting new members for 2019. The group has been in existence since 1968 and plays monthly tournaments at a variety of courses.
All play levels are welcome to enjoy some lightly competitive fun. Annual dues are $65, with $19 rates for juniors. Courses played last year included Silverado Resort and Spa, Rancho Solano Golf Course, Eagle Vines Golf Club, Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento, and one in Carson City.
Contact Cory Roche at three-putts@att.net for more information, or send fees to P.O. Box 3704, Napa, CA 94558.
Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour tees off April 13
The first tournament of the 2019 Kids 4 Golf Youth Tour is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There will be nine tournaments in all, culminating with the 2019 Youth Tour Championship at Silverado Resort & Spa on Aug. 7.
The other tournaments will be at 2 p.m. April 27 at Cypress Lakes, at 2 p.m. May 11 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 2 p.m. May 18 at Paradise Valley, at 12:30 p.m. June 12 at Cypress Lakes, at 12:30 p.m. June 26 at Napa Golf Course at Kennedy Park, at 12:30 p.m. July 17 at Paradise Valley, and at 12:30 p.m. July 31 at Chardonnay.
Visit kids4golf.org for more information.
Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament May 11
The Vintage High School Athletic Booster Club’s 25th annual Bill Nunes Memorial Crusher Classic Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 11 at Chardonnay Golf Club.
There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The cost is $600 for a foursome and there is a $150 cost per single.
A reception and awards dinner will be held starting at 6 p.m.
The cost for dinner-only is $50.
To purchase tickets online, go to www.vintageboosters.com.
For more information, contact Sandy Rody, chairperson of the tournament, at sandy.rody@stjoe.org.
Table tennis at Veterans Home of California April 25
Table tennis, with demonstration challenge matches, is Thursday, April 25 at 1:30 p.m. at Grant Hall at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Admission is free.