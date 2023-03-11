The Pacific Union College men’s volleyball program nearly made history when it hosted Simpson on Feb. 23 and when it visited Park-Gilbert in suburban Phoenix on March 3.

The Pioneers forced an opponent to five sets for the first time in each of those California Pacific Conference matches, losing both 3-2. The Simpson loss was the bigger confidence booster, coming against a Redhawks team that had swept PUC 3-0 in the first meeting this season. The other close loss was against a Park-Gilbert program that forfeited both meetings against the Pioneers during the 2022 season, giving them their first wins on paper.

On Thursday and Friday night, PUC opened a six-match homestand by forcing its fourth and fifth opponents of the season to four games. Both were nonconference matches. Arizona Christian prevailed 25-15, 24-26, 25-10, 25-20 on Thursday and nonleague foe Dordt of Sioux City, Iowa came back from an opening-set loss to win 24-26, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21.

Outside hitters JT Kuderca and Dakota Hrabowy led the Pioneers against Arizona Christian with 15 and nine kills, respectively. Senior outside hitter Jacob Hendricks added six kills and freshman opposite hitter Ethan Durns chipped in three kills. Sophomore setter Khalid Pal had 28 assists and junior Libero Justin Vital led PUC with 14 digs.

“I feel like we fought very hard,” said Kuderca, a Patterson High product. “There are a couple of things we need to work on, but we keep getting better each game that we’re playing. We’re going to keep fighting in each game we have and we’re going to keep giving each team trouble. Next year, playoffs will be our No. 1 goal.

“I’m proud of every single one of my boys — (senior) Aaron Dass, my favorite blocker, Khalid for giving the best sets and diversifying them, Justin for being a leader and giving us every pass, Dakota for coming here into a new program and fighting as hard as he can — I’m proud of him — and Prince (Gimarino, sophomore Libero-defensive specialist). Prince has been doing amazing; I’m so proud of him, and Ethan has been stepping up each game with his blocks and power hitting. I’m so proud of him.”

The Pioneers — who took 0-13 overall and 0-6 Cal Pac marks into Saturday night’s home match against Saint Katherine and Sunday afternoon’s tilt against visiting Westcliff — have impressed head coach Patrick Taaffe all season with their improvement.

“I thought we played really well tonight,” he said after Thursday’s match. “We’ve overcome a lot of adversity. For a team that’s been at the bottom of the barrel, we’re starting to step up and my guys are working real hard for each other. They have lots of heart.

“I was really proud of Ethan for stepping up and making small adjustments where he needed to — either on the block, or he would tip when he’d see a block, or he’d hit off the block. Those were huge. I also appreciate Dakota for not giving up on himself and not giving up.”

Leading the way on Friday were Hrabowy (20 kills, 10 digs, Kuderca (18 kills, nine digs), Pail (27 assists) and Vital (17 digs).

Rounding out the team are junior Jordan Baumback, 2020 Loma Linda Academy graduate Chad Napod, and sophomores Sebastian Alvarez and Elijah Siregar.

The Pioneers didn’t win a single set during their debut season in 2020-21, then won four sets last year in addition to getting the pair of forfeit W’s.

“It’s just simple things we’ve got to work on,” said Taaffe said. “We’re consistently winning sets now and we even took one of the top five teams in the nation to four sets. The heart that these guys shows — they don’t give up. They don’t care who we’re playing. They just want to play.”

Dave Mosher contributed to this report.