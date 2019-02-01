ANGWIN – For about five minutes on Thursday night, Pacific Union College head coach Greg Rahn witnessed everything he knew his team could be.
Then as quickly as it happened, it all came crashing down.
The PUC Pioneers turned hounding defense into instant offense, getting out on the break to cut a 20-point deficit to single-digits late in the second half against the University of Antelope Valley Pioneers. UAV entered Thursday night’s CalPac bout with a solid grip on first place at 7-1 and while the PUC rally had them back on their heels, they eventually had the last laugh.
They left Covered Wagon Arena at 8-1 in conference play after thwarting PUC’s last-ditch rally, eventually pulling away in the closing minutes for a 99-80 win that made PUC’s route to a CalPac playoff berth even more challenging.
PUC now stands at 3-6 in conference play and 7-11 on the season. The Pioneers have lost two straight and six of their last seven and have not moved out of fifth place in the CalPac standings for two weeks. They’re currently in a three-way tie with Benedictine-Mesa and UC Merced in fifth, two games out of the fourth and final playoff spot now occupied by Embry-Riddle.
Rahn said a week ago that the Pioneers were in danger of missing the playoffs and needed to win the rest of their games this season to have a chance at the postseason. His message only got more desperate on Thursday.
“We’ve just got to keep our faith as a whole group and look to persevere,” he said. “I told them that sometimes you’ve got to hit rock bottom before you can rise up and persevere and this is our rock bottom. What are we going to do about it? No one is going to feel sorry for us. It’s up to us to pick it up.”
But Rahn saw flashes on Thursday of the team he’s dreamed of having all along this season. The Pioneers put everything together over that five-minute stretch in the second half.
“That’s where we want to be,” Rahn said. “We want to speed teams up, we want possession so we can then turn and play downhill and that’s how we cut it down. Our guys know that our best offense comes off our defense, so if we don’t bring the intensity and effort defensively, we’re not going to be very good or as good as we can be offensively.”
But in the end, they simply couldn’t sustain the effort. The deficit ballooned from eight to 16 in a minute-and-a-half span that fully put the game out of reach.
“Hats off to them, they were able to capitalize on our mistakes late,” Rahn said of UAV. “I told our guys in the locker room I commend them for the fight and not just packing it in. Something to build on, but we’ve got to play a solid 40 on Saturday. We can’t look back. We’ve got to make a move and we’ve got to basically win out.”
Da’Rajaee Austin played a big part in the late-game push. He scored all of his team-high 17 points after being subbed in at the 12-minute mark of the second half, making all six of his field goal attempts over that span. He did, however, struggle from the free throw line, converting on three of six, which was a trend that played a large role in PUC’s demise.
The Pioneers missed nine free throws as a team over the final nine minutes of the game and finished 17-for-30 (56 percent) on the night. UAV is one of the top defensive teams in not only the CalPac, but in the entire country among NAIA Division II schools and it continued to show why on Thursday, turning 14 PUC turnovers into 25 points.
UAV star forward Christian Drayton was held in relative check with 13 points and eight rebounds, both under his season averages of 16.8 points and 10.6 rebounds a game. He still leads the conference in both categories and was a large part of UAV’s success on defense, Rahn said.
“If you’re going to challenge him, I’m sorry, you’re going to lose every time,” he said. “The guy is a beast; it’s like going against Shaq.”
As a team, the Pioneers made 11-of-21 from three, the third-most they’ve made in a game this season. Elijah Green paced PUC with four made 3-pointers en route to his 16 points.
PUC’s attention now turns not just to La Sierra, the CalPac foe it welcomes to Covered Wagon Arena on Saturday, but also to the rest of the conference. The Pioneers say they’re focused on their internal goals but scoreboard watching will be tough to avoid for the final few weeks.
“You can say that you’re not really worried about everybody else but of course you’re going to keep up with how other teams are doing because we want to see if other teams are winning or losing,” said PUC junior Corey Fitzgerald. “A lot of things have got to break our way but we’ve just got to focus on ourselves, man. If we do what we’re supposed to do, we’re going to make the playoffs.”
Fitzgerald added that despite the loss and the team’s current trajectory, the Pioneers aren’t finished fighting yet.
“We still have a chance to win this conference and I think we can do that,” he said.