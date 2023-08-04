There will be a new look to the Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour event at Napa’s Silverado Resort and Spa in September that kicks off the FedExCup Fall schedule.

New will be the rerouting of the North Course, a par-72, 7,123-yard layout that presents a very difficult test with its narrow fairways and greens that challenge players with speed and slope. Holes 1-7 and No. 18 will remain as they have in year’s past. The other 10 holes, Nos. 8 through 17, are now part of a reconfiguration.

New will be on-site parking for spectators on the South Course at Silverado.

New will be a fan village, the entrance that welcomes spectators to the $8.4 million tournament, to be held Sept. 11-17.

“Each year we try to improve upon the previous year, and this year is no exception,” said Andy McDowell, executive director of the tournament. “Enhancing the fan, sponsor, and player experience is a key priority for us. The new additions we’ve incorporated for this year’s tournament will really bring our event to the next level.”

Two-time defending champion Max Homa leads a field of 156 players at the Fortinet Championship, one of seven official PGA Tour events during the 2023 FedExCup Fall. Homa won last year’s tournament when he holed out a pitch shot from 32 feet, 10 inches for birdie on the final hole. It was a dramatic finish on a day that had rain and wind, as Danny Willett three-putted for a bogey on the last hole to finish second.

“Winning is always fun. But getting to do it when you know the people associated with the event, when you know how much hard work was put into it, to have that kind of successes is one of those dream-come-true type moments,” said Homa, who also won the Farmers Insurance Open in January at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Homa, who shot 16-under-par 272 last year at Silverado, said he is proud of the consistency that he has had during the 2022-23 season. He has nine top-10 finishes and tied for 10th at the Open Championship in July at Royal Liverpool, at Hoylake, Wirral, England. It was his first top-10 finish in a major.

“It's always really nice to get off to a good start, getting a win at the Fortinet and feeling like your season is off and running,” Homa said at Fortinet Championship media day, on July 31, at Silverado. “You never know what you’re going to get in golf. So, it’s nice to know you still have it.

“This year has been great. I’m excited for the (FedExCup) playoffs … to keep the thing rolling. It has been a lot of hard work paying off. Feeling and seeing that consistency on a weekly basis has been big – something I just carry a lot of pride in.”

Homa has six wins in his PGA Tour career. He played in the Presidents Cup in 2022.

Playing in college at UC Berkeley, he was a two-time All-American and in 2013 won the Pac-12 Conference title and the NCAA Championship.

“If you have followed his career, he’s had trials and tribulations,” said Jim Overbeck, senior vice president of marketing at Fortinet. “He’s a grinder. He really just outworks the competition. He has no ego.”

Next month’s Fortinet Championship comes two weeks after the Tour Championship, Aug. 24-27, at East Lake Golf Club, in Atlanta. It’s the third and final event of the FedExCup Playoffs.

The Fortinet Championship is also two weeks before the Ryder Cup, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, in Rome.

“We’re primed for a pretty good field,” said Overbeck.

“I think we have a great spot on the calendar,” said McDowell. “For anyone who qualifies for the Ryder Cup, especially those who live out west ... we're certainly going to promote this event as a great place to go before you head overseas, because I just don’t think guys are going to take 3½ weeks off. And for a lot of really good players who don’t go to Rome from the U.S., I just don't see those guys taking six weeks off that early in the calendar.”

This marks the 10th year in a row of Silverado hosting the PGA Tour on the North Course, a picturesque, championship layout that was redesigned by Johnny Miller. Miller is a 25-time PGA Tour champion and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1998.

Silverado’s history with the PGA Tour dates back to the Kaiser International Open Invitational, from 1968-1976; followed by the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, from 1977-1980; Frys.com Open, 2014-2015; and the Safeway Open, from 2016-2020.

The Transamerica and Napa Valley Championship, both PGA Tour Champions events, were played at Silverado from 1989-2002. Silverado has also been the site of the PGA Tour’s national qualifying school.

This is the third year of the Fortinet Championship. The schedule for the week has pro-am events on Monday, Sept. 11 and Wednesday, Sept. 13, and practice rounds on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The first round of the tournament is Thursday, Sept. 14. The low 65 players, plus ties, make the 36-hole cut.

“It’s sort of our Super Bowl,” said Overbeck. “It’s been a great thing for Fortinet. Napa is such a great place. There’s about 40-something tournaments in the U.S., but there's only one Napa. It’s a global destination. It’s a great place to be able to invite people to come learn about our brand, enjoy the experience, and it's golf, it's the food, it's the wine, it's the weather, it's the people.

“So, it's just great for our company to be able to associate with the Napa community and then with golf. It’s really unique.

“We want the community to be excited about what we're doing. We’re trying to do our best to make sure that they have a good experience.”

The benefits to winning during the FedExCup Fall are big – including a two-year PGA Tour exemption, 500 FedExCup points, entry to the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Players Championship, as well as eligibility into those major championships that have invited Tour winners in the past, the PGA Tour announced in a press release in the spring.

Additionally, players can use the seven fall events to secure or improve their positions in the priority ranking and also wrap up additional playing opportunities for the 2024 FedExCup Season, which will return to a calendar-year schedule (January-August), the Tour reported.

New this year, the Tour said in a press release, is players ranked No. 51 and beyond will carry their FedExCup points from the regular season and first playoffs event into the FedExCup Fall and continue to accumulate FedExCup points to finalize eligibility for the 2024 season.

Golf Channel and NBC will televise the Fortinet Championship.

“Players have the chance to secure or improve their playing status and earn additional benefits for the following season, and we are confident a number of top performers will continue to support events that have traditionally fit into their respective schedules. We appreciate the commitment and support of all of our title sponsors and tournament organizers in working together to produce an exciting and meaningful conclusion to 2023,” PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis said in a press release.

McDowell and Overbeck were joined at media day by Frank LaRosa, the event emcee who is from Sacramento. La Rosa has a radio show, “Golf To Go,” on KHTK Sports 1140 AM in Sacramento. He is also a board member with two organizations – California Golf Writers & Broadcasters Association and the Northern California PGA Foundation.

Last year’s Fortinet Championship was the opener of the PGA Tour’s 2022-2023 schedule.

It’s been a very good year for Homa, who is No. 4 in both the FedexCup Regular Season Points and FedExCup Standings, No. 7 in Ryder Cup Points, and No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

“I’m looking forward to being back up in Napa in a couple months,” Homa said.

He is also looking forward to seeing the rerouting of the course. According to a press release announcing the changes, the North Course was rerouted to make the final stretch of holes more accessible to pedestrians, highlight the course’s signature par-3 down the stretch, and provide room for growth in future years for additional activations, spectator seating, and private hospitality offerings.

Ten holes will be played in a different order.

The signature par-3 on the course – member’s No. 11 – will now become tournament No. 17, the tournament announced.

“No. 11 is the most iconic par-3 on the course,” said McDowell. “It’s a beautiful hole. It was not really seen very often on TV, especially late in the round.”

Furthermore, Nos. 8 (previously 12), 9 (previously 13), 10 (previously 14), 11 (previously 15), 12 (previously 16), 13 (previously 17), 14 (previously 8), 15 (previously 9), 16 (previously 10) and 17 (previously 11) are part of the rerouting.

“I’m going to have to see what they changed and get a feel for that before I can develop a new strategy,” said Homa. “It’s in an area I love. I like my chances and I think I’ll figure it out alright. It’s going take me probably a time or two to get used to it, but I like the sound of it.”

Coming up this month on the PGA Tour are the FedExCup Playoffs. The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings qualify for the first playoffs event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aug. 10-13, at TPC Southwind, in Memphis, TN.

“It’s a cool time of the year with the playoffs upcoming,” said Homa. “But it’s kind of like anything else: you put your head down and put one foot in front of the other. Just keep doing what you’ve been doing. It's easy to think to get ahead of yourself and get overly amped up and excited. But at the end of the day, what got you here is that process-based mindset – just put the work in and trust that it’s going to work when the bell goes off. So that’s what my plan is.

“It’s been really fun to see the short game last year really pick up the pace quite a bit. And that’s carried over into this season. The putting this year has been great. It’s been really consistent. I've had a lot of great putting weeks that have helped me be in the mix and win a couple of events.”

