Cameron Champ had a scary start to his day on Sunday.
Playing in the final pairing at 2 p.m., Champ was welcomed with loud cheers and applause when he was introduced on the No. 1 tee of the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
But as the 54-hole leader of the Safeway Open, he missed the fairway on his drive, well to the left, on the par-4, 436-yard first hole. The ball skipped off the cart path and stopped just short of a hazard, settling into the rough. He recovered quite well, landing his second shot from 95 yards on the green and one-putting for birdie from 6 feet, 9 inches, adding some separation on the leaderboard.
He came up well short on the par-3, 240-yard second hole. But he got up and down, hitting a pitch shot to 9-feet, 2-inches and making the par-saving putt. He made his par putt from 13-feet, 8-inches on the par-4, 424-yard third hole.
Champ was steady and solid throughout his final round. Playing close to his hometown of Sacramento, he got out of the rough when he missed fairways. He was on target with his short game. He made key putts on greens that are very challenging. He shot a 3-under-par 69 and won the $6.6 million PGA Tour fall season event.
Champ, who is from Sacramento, began the final round at 14-under for the tournament and with a three-stroke lead after firing a 67 on Saturday.
As the Safeway Open winner, Champ receives $1.188 million. Presented by Chevron, the tournament is the third event of the Tour’s 2019-2020 schedule.
Champ’s lead slipped to just one shot over Adam Hadwin late in the day when he bogeyed the par-4, 375-yard 17th hole following a 327-yard drive. He missed the green long on his approach shot.
Hadwin moved to 16-under, tying Champ, when he made a birdie on the final hole, capping a round of 67.
Champ came right back, launching a 369-yard drive on the par-5, 575-yard 18th hole – the longest drive on that hole of any player of the week. He missed the green on his second shot from 198 yards, leaving him in a collection area, 42 feet from the hole. He wedged his third shot to 3-feet, 8-inches. He finished it off, making the birdie putt and raising his arms and putter triumphantly in the air at 5:55 p.m. in the fading daylight.
Champ finished the week at 17-under 271, one shot in front of Hadwin.
It’s been an emotional week for Champ, as his grandfather, Mack Ray Champ, the one who got Cameron started in golf, has stage 4 cancer and is in hospice. Mack Ray Champ is retired from the U.S. Air Force.
“He’s the most loving man I know. He knows where he’s at in his life,” said Champ, 24. “He’s always worrying about everyone else but himself. That’s something that I take from him.
“His thing that he likes to say is ‘focus a lot.’ He always says, ‘stay focused, stay focused.’ OK ‘Pops.’ He just said ‘play free.’ and that’s what I’ve been doing. It’s been nice. I haven’t made any of the mistakes, the simple mistakes.
“It’s never been about him. It’s always been about everyone else. Going through this experience, it’s really opened my eyes to a lot of things. And this week, it’s been a pretty emotional week.”
Champ, a 2018 graduate of the Korn Ferry Tour, ran away from the field on his way to his second PGA Tour title. The former Texas A&M star won his first title, the Sanderson Farms Championship as a rookie in October of 2018 at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. It was just his ninth start.
He was among five nominees for the Tour’s Rookie of the Year award for the 2018-19 season after leading the Tour in driving distance (317.9 yards) and finishing No. 62 in the FedExCup standings.
“When he’s hitting it straight, it’s hard to catch up because he’s 40 ahead of me and he’s got wedge or 9 iron when I’m hitting 5 iron or something,” said Collin Morikawa, a former UC Berkeley star, who won the Barracuda Championship in late July at Montreux Golf and Country Club in Reno, Nev. “It’s awesome to watch. I’ve watched and I’ve grown up playing with him a lot. I’ve always seen how far he hits it. The talent is there and he just needs to keep it in play.”
It was Champ’s third appearance in the tournament. He failed to make the cut after shooting 2-over in 2017 when he accepted a sponsor invitation as a senior at Texas A&M. Last year, he finished in a tie for 25th, shooting 7-under for the week.
Champ was asked on Saturday what it would mean to win playing so close to his home.
“It would be huge, especially in the time of the struggles we’re going through right now. It would be mind-blowing honestly. I’m just going to continue doing what I’m doing. Whether I shoot 80 (Sunday) or whether I shoot 65, I really don’t care. I’m just going to focus on putting my best round together and whatever that’s going to be (Sunday), it’s going to be.”
The par-72, 7,166-yard layout had firm, dry and fast conditions, with the players getting release and roll on the fairways.
Tournament Notes
The gate for Saturday’s third round, announced by tournament staff, was 24,000, the largest single-day attendance in the history of the Safeway Open.
“It was based on perfect weather, a leaderboard full of stars, as well as a bunch of California guys. And also, Rob Thomas, our headliner, was our most popular musical show. He filled up the mansion lawn, to where we didn’t have any more room for anybody,” said Jeff Sanders, the tournament executive director and the President of Lagardere Sports North American Golf Event Division.
Lagardere Sports is the event’s management company.
“For the first time in three years, we did not follow the Presidents Cup or the Ryder Cup,” Sanders added. “So that gave us an opportunity to have a much better field. The stars aligned over this year’s tournament – great weather, great field, great music, a bunch of celebrities in the field. I think our musical shows were as good, or better, than we’ve ever had. All in all, I’m super pleased with it with this year’s tournament.”
The five-year agreement with Safeway as the title sponsor runs through 2020 with the PGA Tour event remaining at Silverado for the duration.
“I think the future is bright,” said Sanders.