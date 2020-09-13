PGA Tour: Cink rises above pack to win Safeway Open

“It’s been an awesome time,” he said. “This is a really special place. I love being in Napa and I just had a really phenomenal time this week. And on top of that, my golf ball was pretty agreeable most of the way, so it was a really great experience top to bottom all week.”

Cink joins a coveted Safeway Open winner’s circle that includes Kevin Tway and Cameron Champ of Sacramento, and Steele, a two-time champion. This was the fifth year of the tournament, a $6.6 million event and the seventh straight year of the PGA Tour at Silverado, which has a long and rich history in professional golf.

Silverado’s list of past champions is a glorious one, led by Johnny Miller, and also includes Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, Tom Kite, Dave Stockton and Billy Casper, just to name a few.

It’s Cink’s first win since he captured The Open Championship in 2009. He receives a winner’s check for $1.18 million and 500 FedExCup points.

“I’ve played some good golf over the years,” said Cink. “It’s been a while since I really played well for four rounds, and even here in the second round I was not exactly outstanding, but I really played great over the weekend.