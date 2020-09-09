PGA Tour: Players get in practice rounds for Safeway Open in dark, smoky conditions

“It’s good. I can imagine there’s a lot of birdies, but it gets quite firm and fast,” he said. “Poa annua greens are tricky to putt on. Yeah, it’s a nice course and I like what I see so far, so hopefully I can play OK this week.”

Lowry won The Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland last year, beating Tommy Fleetwood by six shots. Lowry went on to finish No. 33 in the FedExCup standings.

Lowry had one Top-10 and four Top-25 finishes with nine made cuts in 13 events during the 2019-20 season. He tied for sixth in August at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.

He advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the second straight season and third time overall, but missed the cut at The Northern Trust in August. He finished the season at No. 123 in the FedExCup rankings.

“It’s nice to get to an event. And look, this is a PGA Tour event. This is a big event in its own right, so I want to come here and play well,” said Lowry.

Lowry is also entered in next week’s U.S. Open, scheduled for Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.