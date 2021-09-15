PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: Champ gives back with events at Silverado

Cameron Champ was a junior at Heritage Peak Charter School in Sacramento when he was selected to play in the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting the First Tee in 2012.

Playing with Champ, a member of First Tee — Greater Sacramento, in the PGA Tour Champions event on the Monterey Peninsula that week was Glenn Weckerlin.

It was a week Weckerlin, who is with Chevron, will never forget.

“I think it’s interesting. Rarely do you meet somebody that’s the same person 10 years later, and in a good way,” Weckerlin said on the driving range Monday at Silverado Resort and Spa, the host of this week’s Fortinet Championship.

“I think he’s just as humble as he was back when he was a junior in high school. He works just as hard. He’s dedicated and really focused on also giving back.”

Champ is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, with one of those victories coming in 2019 at what was then the Safeway Open at Silverado. He won the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, in Blaine, Minnesota in July, as he fired a closing-round 66 and captured the title by a two-stroke margin over Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel. Champ’s third PGA Tour victory came in his 76th start.