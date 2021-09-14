PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: No defending champ, but plenty of huge names in field at Silverado

Mat Dunmyer, Silverado’s Director of Agronomy who oversees course set-up, said preparations are moving along well in advance of the tournament.

“Everybody from the Tour said this is by far the best that it’s been in,” said Dunmyer. “It’s been good to see, the progression every year. The playing surfaces have been progressively better and better, just with the overall consistency. Everything we do out here is not only for this tournament, but it’s for our members and guests. It just makes an overall better product for us when we can make everything more consistent.”

Silverado’s grounds crew will double cut and roll the greens each day. Dunmyer said green speeds will be in the high 11s to right around 12 for the weekend on the Stimpmeter. It’s used to measure green speed.

The North Course is also firming up.

“The overall firmness of the golf course is really good. We shut the water off a couple days ago. The afternoon breeze that we’ve had and the lower humidity percentages that we’ve seen has really brought some firmness to all areas of the course. We did have a little bit of rain (last week). It was enough to give us a little more clean water and moisture on the top for the greens and the fairways, which was actually welcomed,” he said.