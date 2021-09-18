PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: San Francisco native Zalatoris, the 2021 Rookie of the Year, in contention at Silverado

Will Zalatoris had some very impressive results as a rookie on the PGA Tour.
Zalatoris, who is originally from San Francisco, had eight top-10 and 14 top-25 finishes. He also had 21 made cuts in 25 starts.
“I think the biggest thing was just sticking to my process and just believing in it,” he said. “As any professional golfer will go through, there’s a lot of ups and downs. There were some times where I felt like I really had to work hard to have a good week and there were some weeks where the game felt easy.
“I think just being able to play that much golf in a short period of time and realizing the ups and downs has kind of toughened me and prepared me for really the rest of my career, especially going from not even knowing if I was playing on the PGA Tour and playing in basically just the U.S. Open to then getting special temporary status and obviously having a nice run at the majors.”
Zalatoris played very well in the majors — tying for sixth at the U.S. Open in 2020, finishing second at the Masters Tournament in April, and tying for eighth in May at the PGA Championship. He also tied for eighth in August at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
As he begins his first full season on the PGA Tour at the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, Zalatoris can add another highlight to a golf resume that continues to grow at a rapid rate.
He was named as the 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, an award that is voted on by the Tour’s membership for the 2020-21 season. As the Rookie of the Year, he receives the Arnold Palmer Award.
“Super excited,” said Zalatoris “It’s a really great honor and I’m excited to get going.”
As a freshman at Wake Forest, he received the Arnold Palmer Scholarship. Past recipients include Curtis Strange, Webb Simpson and Bill Haas.
“The fact that I’m again receiving something with Mr. Palmer’s name on it is not lost on me by any stretch of the imagination,” said Zalatoris, 25. “Obviously, to be associated with Arnold Palmer at any point in your career is very humbling and a huge honor.
“It’s a testament to everyone that’s a part of my team and telling me that I could do this. I’m really grateful for everybody that's a part of this process with me that helped me get here.”
Zalatoris joined the Tour last November as a Special Temporary Member, and with 1,296 non-member FedExCup points earned full-time membership for the 2021-22 season that starts in Napa.
Zalatoris is off to a very good start, as he is tied for fifth going into Saturday’s third round of the Fortinet Championship, a $7 million event that is played on the North Course at Silverado. He opened with a 4-under-par 68 in Thursday’s first round and backed it up with a 67 in Friday’s second round to stand at 9-under 135 at the halfway mark of the tournament.
Zalatoris has had bogey-free rounds through two days at Silverado.
“I’ve kind of had to stay patient. I’ve gotten off to kind of some slower starts,” he said. “As long as you hit fairways out here, there’s a lot of birdie chances. When I’m out of position, I haven’t really driven it that great the first two days, but just find a way to get it on the green with how firm it is and just save par.
“I’ve done a nice job of not getting myself in bad spots. So I’m trying to take advantage of my length as much as I can, especially with how firm this place is. Just try to get it out there and take advantage, especially on the par 5s.”
It was during the Masters, at the famed Augusta National Golf Club, when Zalatoris put himself in contention during one of the biggest weeks of the year for golf.
As he looked back on that experience, Zalatoris talked about how every single moment that you are there is a highlight.
“I’d probably say every day there I could give you one story that was a highlight of the day. I mean, there’s hundreds of highlights to me about that place,” he said.
On one of the toughest layouts in all of golf, he posted rounds of 70, 68, 71 and 70 for a 9-under 279 total.
“I think if anything, when I was playing in the Masters, I wasn’t playing with any expectations. I had nothing to lose,” he said. “There was a lot of really good lessons learned, especially over the last three months, but being thrown in the fire and knowing that I can handle it, especially at Augusta, is obviously a highlight.”
At Silverado, he had four birdies in Round 1, coming at Nos. 9, 12, 16 and 18. He had five birdies in Round 2, coming at Nos. 5, 8, 9, 17 and 18.
“I think really this course is very tight so I’ve been trying to shape honestly the driver a little too much and I really kind of picked up on that kind of middle of the round (Friday), so that’s going to be the big thing. As long as you’re hitting fairways out here, you’re going to have a lot of birdie looks,” he said.
Zalatoris is not far from California Golf Club in San Francisco, where he played his junior golf. He has the support of and family and friends in the gallery this week.
“My childhood coach, Greg Copeland, is out following me today. Seen a lot of both friends and family coming out. It’s been a lot of fun,” he said.
Previous Tour Rookie of the Year honorees include Ernie Els (1994), Tiger Woods (1996), Brandt Snedeker (2007), Rickie Fowler (2010), Scottie Scheffler (2019-20), Aaron Wise (2017-18), Xander Schauffele (2016-17), Emiliano Grillo (2015-16), Daniel Berger (2014-15), and Jordan Spieth (2013).
Tournament Notebook
* With rounds of 68 and 64 for a 12-under 132 total and the lead at the halfway mark, it’s Maverick McNealy’s low opening 36-hole score on the PGA Tour. It marks his first lead after any round on the Tour.
McNealy made his professional debut at the 2017 Safeway Open at Silverado.
This year marks his fifth start in the tournament – his most starts in a single PGA Tour event.
* Missing the cut were Jon Rahm (72-71 – 143), the World No. 1 ranked player, and Cameron Champ (73-71 – 144) of Sacramento.
It was the 13th time Rahm has missed the cut in his 113th career Tour start.
“I feel like with having those stomach issues early, I wasn’t nearly as rested as I could have been,” said Rahm. “My body got a little bit tight. It was a tough course out there. It’s firm, it’s fast, the fairways are hard to hit. I just maybe didn’t hit the shot sometimes. I just feel I could have been rewarded a little bit more.”
* There were 26 Tour rookies who entered the Fortinet Championship, and 10 remain after the cut.
* There were cloudy skies and breezy conditions with temperatures in the low 70s late Saturday afternoon.
