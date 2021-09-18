PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: San Francisco native Zalatoris, the 2021 Rookie of the Year, in contention at Silverado

Zalatoris has had bogey-free rounds through two days at Silverado.

“I’ve kind of had to stay patient. I’ve gotten off to kind of some slower starts,” he said. “As long as you hit fairways out here, there’s a lot of birdie chances. When I’m out of position, I haven’t really driven it that great the first two days, but just find a way to get it on the green with how firm it is and just save par.

“I’ve done a nice job of not getting myself in bad spots. So I’m trying to take advantage of my length as much as I can, especially with how firm this place is. Just try to get it out there and take advantage, especially on the par 5s.”

It was during the Masters, at the famed Augusta National Golf Club, when Zalatoris put himself in contention during one of the biggest weeks of the year for golf.

As he looked back on that experience, Zalatoris talked about how every single moment that you are there is a highlight.

“I’d probably say every day there I could give you one story that was a highlight of the day. I mean, there’s hundreds of highlights to me about that place,” he said.

On one of the toughest layouts in all of golf, he posted rounds of 70, 68, 71 and 70 for a 9-under 279 total.