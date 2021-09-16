PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: Smotherman in debut not far from hometown of Loomis

Smotherman is from Loomis, just up Interstate 80 in Placer County. He is a 2012 graduate of Del Oro High School and concluded his prep career in victorious fashion, winning the CIF State Championship that same year.

He played four years of college golf at Southern Methodist University, where he was twice named All-American Athletic Conference, with nine top-10 finishes for the Mustangs. He was also selected All-Conference USA. As a junior, he was chosen to the PING All-Central Region team.

He turned professional in 2016 and finished in a tie for 10th place at the U.S. Q-School. From there, he played PGA Tour Latinoamerica, compiling six top-25 finishes, during the 2017 season. He won the Mexican Open at Tijuana Country Club in 2018.

He started on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019 and won the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove, in College Grove, Tennessee this past May. It’s his second win since turning pro.

Smotherman is one of 25 rookies in this week’s Fortinet Championship, a $7 million event that is televised by Golf Channel. This is only his second PGA Tour event, as he missed the cut at the AT&T Byron Nelson while playing on a sponsor’s invitation in 2017.

The difference between the Korn Ferry and the PGA Tour?