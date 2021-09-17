PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: Stanford grad McNealy takes lead with eagle on last hole

“It’s one of the places on Tour where I don’t feel like as much of a rookie, and it’s going back to the Bay Area roots,” said McNealy, who is from Portola Valley in the South Bay. “Something about the air here, I feel really comfortable, and the grass and the conditions. It’s a lot of fun having people rooting for you.”

The loudest cheers of the day were for McNealy, who holed out a bump-and-run sand wedge shot from just off the green, a distance of 73 feet, 10 inches, for an eagle-3 on the par-5, 571-yard ninth hole, his final hole of Friday’s second round of the Fortinet Championship. The ball tracked perfectly, hit the pin and dropped into the hole, punctuating an 8-under-par 64 and vaulting McNealy to 12-under 132 and into first place at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season-opening event.

“It’s great, but there’s a lot of great players on this leaderboard and every shot’s going to matter,” he said. “I just keep telling myself, every putt you make now is one less you have to make later and you have to keep the pedal down.

“My goal (Saturday is) to get out there and give myself a birdie look on the first hole. I’m just going to have to keep doing that. It’s great to be at the top of the leaderboard now, but it means a heck of a lot more to be at the top at the end of 72 holes.”