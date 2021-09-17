PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: Stanford grad McNealy takes lead with eagle on last hole

There is a connection that Maverick McNealy has with Silverado Resort and Spa.
It’s a connection that has to do with the North Course, a par-72, 7,123-yard layout, and the overall golf complex.
It’s a connection that has more to do than with driving the ball or hitting approach shots or executing delicate short-game wedges around the greens that are so very challenging with speed and slope.
It’s a connection that has to do with comfort, knowledge and history of the area — knowing the climate, the way the ball flies at different times of the day, the way the ball rolls on the greens, the way to go about managing your game.
McNealy accepted a special sponsor invitation to play in the Safeway Open at Silverado in 2016. He was going into his senior year at Stanford and was carving out a brilliant amateur career, as a two-time Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year, the Ben Hogan Award winner, ascending to No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
He played for Stanford at the Gifford Collegiate Golf Championship at Silverado in 2016.
He again accepted a sponsor’s invitation to play in the Safeway Open, as he made his professional debut at Silverado in 2017.
“Really grateful to this tournament. It was my pro debut and I still remember that first tee shot like it was yesterday,” he said.
“It’s one of the places on Tour where I don’t feel like as much of a rookie, and it’s going back to the Bay Area roots,” said McNealy, who is from Portola Valley in the South Bay. “Something about the air here, I feel really comfortable, and the grass and the conditions. It’s a lot of fun having people rooting for you.”
The loudest cheers of the day were for McNealy, who holed out a bump-and-run sand wedge shot from just off the green, a distance of 73 feet, 10 inches, for an eagle-3 on the par-5, 571-yard ninth hole, his final hole of Friday’s second round of the Fortinet Championship. The ball tracked perfectly, hit the pin and dropped into the hole, punctuating an 8-under-par 64 and vaulting McNealy to 12-under 132 and into first place at the halfway mark of the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season-opening event.
“It’s great, but there’s a lot of great players on this leaderboard and every shot’s going to matter,” he said. “I just keep telling myself, every putt you make now is one less you have to make later and you have to keep the pedal down.
“My goal (Saturday is) to get out there and give myself a birdie look on the first hole. I’m just going to have to keep doing that. It’s great to be at the top of the leaderboard now, but it means a heck of a lot more to be at the top at the end of 72 holes.”
Conditions were cool and overcast at the start of the day, with sunny skies giving way to temperatures in the low 70s.
“There’s something about the foggy conditions and the kind of grass, and so you get the local guys who feel really comfortable with this weather and everything about it,” said Johnny Miller, a World Golf Hall of Fame member and 25-time winner on the PGA Tour who is one of the owners at Silverado. “They feel like they can do real well, which usually they can.”
McNealy started out the tournament on Thursday, shooting a 68, which put him in a tie for 10th place.
He started the second round at 7:22 a.m. on Friday from No. 10. He got it going right away.
His birdies came in bunches – Nos. 10 and 11, 13, 15, 17 on the front side; 4, 5, 6 and 7 on the back side. His bogeys were on Nos. 1, 2 and 3.
The birdie putt on No. 10 was from 12 feet, 6 inches. He made a putt from 13 feet, 8 inches for birdie on No. 11.
The birdie putt on No. 13 was from 21 feet, 7 inches. He made a putt from 4 feet, 2 inches for birdie on No. 17.
The succession of birdies later in the round continued a great putting day.
He birdied No. 4, draining the putt from 9 feet, 7 inches.
He sank the putt from 4 feet, 1 inch for birdie on No. 5.
He birdied the sixth hole, making the putt from 9 feet, 6 inches.
He also birdied No. 7, holing his second shot from the right greenside bunker from 29 feet, 11 inches.
He hit a driving iron 316 yards, the ball finding the fairway on No. 9.
It’s McNealy’s sixth time playing in the PGA Tour event at Silverado. The winner receives $1.26 million. Golf Channel is televising the event each day, from 3-6 p.m.
“Poa annua is my favorite putting surface and even as it gets bumpy, I think it plays to my strength. My strength is speed control with the putter and the bumpier and faster poa annua gets, which I'm sure it will towards late in the day this weekend, that plays right to my advantage,” said McNealy.
“I’m comfortable on these lies. I know how the ball flies in these conditions. And I like this golf course.”
He had 22 putts, hit 6-of-14 fairways and 13-of-18 greens in regulation. His bogeys came on Nos. 1, 2 and 3. His driving distance was at 297 yards.
“It was a rollercoaster day. The front nine I played just about flawless golf, hit it where I wanted to,” he said. “It was a tale of two nines. Like I say, I played flawlessly on that front nine, hit it where I wanted to.”
McNealy secured his PGA Tour membership by finishing No. 23 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season points list in 2019.
He reached the FedExCup Playoffs during his rookie season on Tour in 2020, during which he made 17 of 23 cuts and recorded three top-10 finishes. He finished the season at No. 68 in the FedExCup standings.
He again advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs in 2021, compiling two top-10 finishes, with 16 made cuts in 26 starts, and finished No. 58 in the FedExCup standings.
The goal every year, said McNealy, is to make it to the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. It’s the third and final event of the FedExCup playoffs.
“I think that’s a fantastic benchmark for the elite players in this game, but I also want to win,” he said. “That's something I wake up every day and motivates me. I just want to keep getting better and I want to improve my game and improve my skill set to the point where I will win. Just got to keep giving myself opportunities.
“I’m the guy that has to earn my own confidence. I don’t just wake up one day and feel confident. I really, really am proud of the work I’ve put in over the last six, eight months. I think days like today aren’t a product of something I changed today. I think it’s a product of putting in a lot of work. I think my average wake-up time this summer has been between 5 and 5:30 (a.m.). I get up early, get to work, practice, work out, eat right and have been really disciplined and really focused and I feel like I'm a better golfer than I was six months ago.”
McNealy had a stellar amateur career, as he won 12 college titles, was a three-time, first-team All-American, and was the recipient of the Haskins award (2015), Nicklaus award (2015), Byron Nelson award (2017), and Ben Hogan award (2017).
McNealy is followed by Beau Hossler (70-64 – 134), Mito Pereira (67-67 – 134), Troy Merritt (67-68 – 135), Will Zalatoris (68-67 – 135), Bronson Burgoon (68-67 – 135), Harold Varner III (68-68 – 136), Matt Kuchar (70-66 – 136), Russell Knox (69-67 – 136).
Tournament Notebook
* Conditions are dry, firm and fast, with not much in the way of rough.
“The thing is, it’s playing fast, so the ball is going a million miles. I mean, literally, they’re driving way past the (fairway) bunker on the 18th hole,” said Johnny Miller.
“The rough is very minimal. The greens are firm, but they’re holding, so everything is a green light right now. The course playing well. The greens are in great shape.”
* The projected 36-hole cut is 3-under. The low 65 players and ties make the cut.
* Saturday and Sunday’s play starts at approximately 7:30 a.m., with the final group going out at approximately 2 p.m., from the No. 1 tee each day.
* The Fortinet Championship is the first of 48 events during the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.
