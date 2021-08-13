PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: Tournament sponsor, Champ partner up

The foundation was established, according to the website, “to develop a program for underserved and underrepresented youth. Our after-school program at Foothill Golf Course will allow our students the opportunity to play golf and baseball and to participate in a STEM-focused curriculum that includes hands-on experimentation, aviation training on flight simulators, digital media instruction, and more.

"Through sports, our students will learn the value of hard work, perseverance and integrity and gain skills that will serve them well throughout their personal and professional lives. Our academic curriculum will help prepare them for college and careers in the STEM-related fields that will be the drivers of the 21st-century economy.”

The foundation owns Foothill Farms, a nine-hole course in Sacramento, and is making improvements to the course and facility as part of its mission. There are plans to add an instructional area and also add classroom space, where youths can focus on their studies with the help of mentors.

“It’s kind of a dream of ours, that we would have a platform to elevate the foundation, to be able to showcase some of the things that we want to do to inspire some people to kind of join, and as we say, walk with us, as we kind of grow the foundation,” said Glenn Weckerlin, Chairman of the Cameron Champ Foundation Executive Board.