PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: Tournament sponsor, Champ partner up

The week of the Fortinet Championship, a $7 million PGA Tour event at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, begins on Monday, Sept. 13 with the Cameron Champ Foundation Pro-Am.
Fortinet, a first-year title sponsor, is partnering with Champ, a three-time PGA Tour winner from Sacramento, in support of helping underserved children, it was announced by organizers on Wednesday.
The event will raise funds for the Citrus Heights-based Cameron Champ Foundation in support of programs for underserved and underrepresented children in the Bay Area and Northern California, it was announced in a press release.
“This Pro-Am event highlights an important aspect of Fortinet Championship — support of local non-profit partners — and kicks off another year of charitable giving from the PGA Tour,” said John Maddison, Executive Vice President of Products and Chief Marketing Officer at Fortinet, in the press release.
The program strives to get children involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics — or the acronym STEM, for short.
“We are proud that the tournament is teaming up with Cameron’s foundation and supporting their good work to unlock the potential in underserved and underrepresented children in the Bay Area, preparing them for future success in STEM fields,” Maddison said.
Champ won the Safeway Open at Silverado in 2019, as his birdie on the 18th hole capped off a 3-under-par 69 on the North Course. Champ’s 17-under 271 total for the week gave him a one-shot win over Adam Hadwin.
Teams will consist of a professional golfer and four amateurs in the pro-am, to be played starting at 12 p.m. on the North Course, a par-72, 7,166-yard layout.
Champ will put on a clinic at the driving range prior to the pro-am. A reception at Whetstone Wine Cellars (1075 Atlas Peak Rd., Napa) follows the pro-am.
“We are thrilled the Fortinet Championship has partnered with the Cameron Champ Foundation to help further the foundation’s mission of supporting children from underserved communities,” PGA Tour President Tyler Dennis, said in the press release.
“Cameron has been at the forefront of our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts from a membership perspective, and we are extremely thankful the Fortinet team has embraced the PGA Tour’s pledge to support these very important causes in year one. This is a textbook example of how the PGA Tour, its players and partners can impact our communities 365 days a year.”
The Fortinet Championship, Sept. 13-19, features a field of 156 players and kicks off the 2021-2022 FedEx Cup regular season schedule that bridges two years. The 2021-22 schedule features 48 official events, including 45 during the FedExCup Regular Season, and three 2022 FedExCup Playoff events.
Golfers interested in playing in the pro-am can contact the Cameron Champ Foundation at info@cameronchampfoundation.org.
The Ryder Cup will be played the week after the Fortinet Championship. There are nine official events played during the balance of the 2021 calendar year for a total of 10 events that are played during the fall, the Tour reported.
Fortinet is a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions.
“Since the inception of the FedExCup in 2007, we have made a number of changes to enhance the quality of the FedExCup Playoffs for our players, fans and partners,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a press release on Aug. 3.
“In totality, the 2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule, combined with the momentum we have with our now-entrenched partnership with the European Tour, puts the PGA Tour in a position of strength within professional golf like never before. We’re confident this schedule will give the world’s best players the opportunity to do what they do best – inspire and entertain our fans around the globe while helping our tournaments make a significant impact in their respective communities.”
The Fortinet Championship is an official FedExCup event. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points. Golf Channel will televise all four rounds.
The Fortinet Championship replaces the Safeway Open, which was played at Silverado for five years. Safeway elected not to continue as the title sponsor.
Silverado’s long history of hosting professional golf events dates back to the late 1960s.
PGA Tour events played here have been the Kaiser International Open Invitational, from 1968-1976; Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, from 1977-1980; Frys.com Open, 2014-2015; and the Safeway Open, from 2016-2020.
The Transamerica and Napa Valley Championship, PGA Tour Champions events, were played from 1989-2002.
Silverado has also been the site of the PGA Tour’s national qualifying school.
Champ was at Silverado last October for the Cameron Champ Foundation Golf Classic. Champ is the foundation’s co-founder.
The mission of the Cameron Champ Foundation, according to cameronchampfoundation.org, is “To transform the lives of youth from underserved and underrepresented communities through a focus on athletics, academics and healthy living.”
The vision of the foundation, according to the website:
“The Cameron Champ Foundation strives to nurture valuable life lessons and prepare our students for future success by immersing them in golf, baseball, STEM education and service learning, and by teaching them the importance of nutrition and exercise.”
The foundation was established, according to the website, “to develop a program for underserved and underrepresented youth. Our after-school program at Foothill Golf Course will allow our students the opportunity to play golf and baseball and to participate in a STEM-focused curriculum that includes hands-on experimentation, aviation training on flight simulators, digital media instruction, and more.
"Through sports, our students will learn the value of hard work, perseverance and integrity and gain skills that will serve them well throughout their personal and professional lives. Our academic curriculum will help prepare them for college and careers in the STEM-related fields that will be the drivers of the 21st-century economy.”
The foundation owns Foothill Farms, a nine-hole course in Sacramento, and is making improvements to the course and facility as part of its mission. There are plans to add an instructional area and also add classroom space, where youths can focus on their studies with the help of mentors.
“It’s kind of a dream of ours, that we would have a platform to elevate the foundation, to be able to showcase some of the things that we want to do to inspire some people to kind of join, and as we say, walk with us, as we kind of grow the foundation,” said Glenn Weckerlin, Chairman of the Cameron Champ Foundation Executive Board.
“Cameron didn’t grow up with a lot. And he has made it his mission, along with playing golf, to find a way to give back and make sure that other kids who don’t have the means, now have a way to pursue some of their dreams, like he did.
“It’s all about access and opportunity for us. We’re very fortunate that the Fortinet team jumped on it and saw that vision.”
In July, Champ won the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, in Blaine, Minnesota, firing a final round 66 and capturing the title by a two-stroke margin over Louis Oosthuizen, Jhonattan Vegas and Charl Schwartzel.
Champ shot 15-under 269 for the week. It was his third PGA Tour victory in his 76th start.
Champ, 26, joins Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau as players age 27 or younger to win in each of the last three seasons on Tour.
