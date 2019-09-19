The Safeway Open presented by Chevron announced Thursday that two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors will play in the Safeway Open Pro-Am presented by Citi on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
Curry will be paired with 44-time PGA Tour winner and tournament ambassador Phil Mickelson, and will tee off at 11:40 a.m.
Curry, who last participated in the pro-am in 2016 with Harold Varner III, is an avid golfer with a 0.6 handicap. On Monday, he hosted the first Stephen Curry Charity Classic at TPC Harding Park to raise money for the “Eat. Learn. Play.” Foundation, the charity he and wife Ayesha launched in July.
“I am looking forward to playing at Silverado Resort in the Safeway Open Pro-Am again this year. It is a great event, and to have the opportunity to play with a pro like Phil Mickelson is incredibly exciting,” said Curry.
Said Jeff Sanders, president of Lagardere Sports Golf Events Division, “The Phil-Stephen pairing in the pro-am will provide golf fans a fun day on the course where I’m sure the banter will prove to be very entertaining. As we know, Stephen’s shooting stroke is the best in the NBA, but he doesn’t get enough credit for his great golf swing. The pro-am is always a great day to get up close to the players and watch great golf. It will be fun for the fans to see Stephen playing with Phil, the two best shot makers in their respective sports.”
You have free articles remaining.
Also participating in the pro-am will be former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo. He and Justin Thomas, ranked fifth in the world, will tee off at 11:50 a.m.
Teeing off at noon will be World Golf Hall of Fame member Fred Couples and world-renowned Michelin star chef Thomas Keller.
Other top PGA Tour players scheduled to compete in the pro-am include Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk and John Daly.
The pro-am will feature a morning wave, with tee times starting at 7:20 a.m., and an afternoon wave with tee times starting at 11:40 a.m. In total, 48 Tour players will participate, each paired with three amateur partners. The pro-am is open to all. Tickets are $35 and for sale at safewayopen.com/tickets.