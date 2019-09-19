It was a 10-foot putt, with the line a right to left break, on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff during the Safeway Open.
It was about a year ago, and Kevin Tway remembers, in very specific and exact detail, the way he went about executing the winning shot in the twilight at Silverado Resort and Spa in October.
“It was a special moment,” Tway recalled in a phone interview from his home in Jupiter, Florida on Wednesday. “I remember hitting the putt and keeping my head down, and then looked up with about five feet left to go and it looked like it was tracking. It went right in the middle of the hole.
“A lot of emotions and kind of relief when it went in.”
The birdie on the par-4, 10th hole on the North Course gave Tway the win, his first victory on the PGA Tour. It was 6:32 p.m. when the tournament ended, when Tway beat Ryan Moore and Brandt Snedeker, securing the first-place prize money of $1,152,000, along with 500 FedExCup points.
He also got an exemption to play in the Masters and a spot into the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua, Maui.
“It was a long road,” said Tway, a four-time All-American at Oklahoma State who turned professional in 2011. “I’ve been working ever since I was little, so it’s nice to see the hard work pay off. I’m just trying to get win No. 2 now. It’s equally as hard.”
Last year’s Safeway Open was Tway’s 91st start on the PGA Tour, which he joined in 2014.
The day was extra special as Tway’s father, Bob Tway, is an eight-time winner on Tour, who watched the final round on TV from his home in Oklahoma. Bob Tway won the PGA Championship in 1986. Kevin and his dad became the 10th father-son duo to win on the PGA Tour.
“We talk almost every day about golf or life, and I call him after every round,” Kevin Tway said. “He still helps me with my swing and my course management and putting, chipping. He’s been a big part of why I’ve been successful thus far. He is a huge help.”
Kevin Tway will make his 2019-2020 PGA Tour season debut at the Safeway Open, scheduled for Sept. 23-29 on the Silverado North Course, a par-72, 7,166-yard layout. The event, which has a $6.6 million purse, is presented by Chevron and will be televised by Golf Channel. The winner will receive $1.188 million.
Tournament officials announced earlier this week that it’s the strongest player field in the history of the Safeway Open, with Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson all committed.
There will be 144 players in the field. The commitment list also includes Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Moore, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ, Jim Furyk, Chez Reavie, Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Abraham Ancer, Andrew Putnam, Byeong Hun An, Jimmy Walker, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, J.B Holmes and Jason Dufner, just to name a few.
Players have until Friday at 2 p.m. to officially commit to the tournament. This is the third event of the Tour’s schedule.
“It will be nice to get some really good players there on a great course, in a good city with good weather. It should be a fun week,” said Kevin Tway.
The five-year agreement with Safeway as the title sponsor runs through 2020, with the event remaining at Silverado for the duration.
The Safeway Open is part of the Tour’s 46-tournament FedExCup schedule, which bridges two years and finishes with three playoff events.
Fred Couples, John Daly, Akshay Bhatia and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and the lead analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL coverage, have each been awarded sponsor invitations.
You have free articles remaining.
Tway finished No. 31 in the FedExCup standings last year. He had two top-10 finishes and made 16 cuts in 26 starts. He also advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs for the third straight season
“The start (of the season) was good and the end was good, but the middle I didn’t play as well,” said Tway. “I had some good moments but a little inconsistent throughout the middle of the year. I have been working hard and hopefully I can be a little more consistent this year.
“I got off to a good start last year, so it was nice to kind of be out in front. The goal is to make the Tour Championship. I came up a little bit short last year, so it kind of stung. We’ll have the same goal this year.
“I feel good and have been working out and getting in shape, so I should be getting ready to go. I’ve been practicing the last couple of weeks, getting ready. Napa will be my first tournament, so I’m looking forward to getting going again.”
It will be Tway’s fourth appearance at Silverado, which has a long history in pro golf, having hosted the Kaiser International Open Invitational, Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic and Frys.com Open, all PGA Tour events, along with The Transamerica and Napa Valley Championship presented by Beringer Vineyards, PGA Tour Champions’ events.
“It will be nice to re-live some of the moments and to walk around the course,” said Tway. “I’m really familiar with the course. I like the way the greens putt. The layout suits my eye off the tee. I can kind of smash some drivers in some spots. It’s a good set-up for me definitely.”
Tway was a birdie machine here last year, climbing the leaderboard in the final round with birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to shoot 71 and get into a playoff at 14-under 274 after 72 holes of regulation play.
He went on to birdie all three playoff holes.
“I kind of just got hot at the right time. Toward the end, I had a chance and I made those key putts when I needed to,” he said.
Tway hit both the fairway and green in regulation on the third and final playoff hole. His approach shot was from 123 yards.
“I wasn’t really in it much until the last few holes. But when I was playing the last two (holes) in regulation and the three playoff holes, that kind of felt like it was going by super slow, kind of like in the moment. I was almost kind of in the zone. There wasn’t a lot of discussion between me and my caddie. We just kind of picked the club, hit the right shot, and just kind of went. And it was nice to almost find the zone that we all try to get into.”
Tway got out to a solid start, as a first-round 68 put him in a tie for 22nd. He was tied for fifth at 9-under following a 67 in the second round. He was all alone in second place at 13-under, just three shots off the lead, after a 68 in the third round.
Tway said he plans to spend a few days with his dad, in Oklahoma, while also getting in some practice rounds before he heads to Silverado. Kevin grew up in Edmond, Okla.
“It’s very tough to win and do well,” said Bob Tway. “The more fairways you hit, the more greens you hit, the more birdies you make, the less bogeys you make.”
Ticket, tournament information
Daily tickets to the Safeway Open are on sale for $35. It includes admission to the Safeway Open Concert Series, as well as the Safeway Food and Wine Pavilion and other on-site food, wine, beer and spirits venues.
The tournament has support from 1,400 volunteers.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit safewayopen.com.