Justin Thomas begins his 2019-2020 PGA Tour season this week at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course, a par-72, 7,166-yard layout that he knows very well and has a good feel for.
Thomas, a 10-time winner and the 2017 PGA Tour Player of the Year and FedExCup champion, has a solid record at the Safeway Open, tying for third place in 2015 and tying for eighth in 2016. He is back in Napa after a two-year absence.
“It’s a place that I really like,” Thomas said in the media room prior to Wednesday’s pro-am. “I like the golf course. I like the area. It’s nice staying right here by the golf course and just being kind of able to walk it every day. It’s great to be back with how it worked out in the schedule and hopefully we can play some good golf this week.”
One of the top players in this week’s field, Thomas is No. 6 in the Official World Golf Ranking and had six top-five finishes in 20 starts last season. He won the BMW Championship, part of the FedExCup playoffs, in August at Medinah Country Club in Illinois.
He has also reached the season-ending Tour Championship each of last four FedExCup seasons.
“I feel good about my game. I put a lot of hard work in last week,” said Thomas. “I feel like I worked on things that we need to try to improve a little bit, but also tried to maintain the things that I was doing well at the end of last year. I feel very refreshed. I’m very, very ready to get this season going and feel like it could be a great year.”
The Safeway Open, which has a $6.6 million purse and starts on Thursday, is one of a record 11 official FedExCup events held during the fall season. Kevin Tway is the defending champion.
The field also includes 15 of the top-50 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 21 of the top-30 in the current FedExCup standings.
The strongest field in the history of the event also features Phil Mickelson, Francesco Molinari, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott.
Thomas joined the Tour in 2015 and won the PGA Championship in 2017. He said the North Course, known for its tough greens, is a ball striker’s course.
“I think the great part about this course is that if you play well, you can shoot a low number, you can get it going out here. But if you don’t, you can shoot over par pretty quickly in terms of if you get it in the rough with the greens being firm and it’s hard to control it. You’ve got to get it on the right spot on the greens, not just on the greens,” he said. “It’s very much about golf ball control and leaving it in the right places and making sure you have putts that you can give a little bit of a run as opposed to being defensive.
“You have to be in control of everything. You have to be smart and that’s something that I think I’ve gotten a lot better at. When you get out of position, just don’t force it. That’s when you start making bogeys. I think it’s just understanding how to play the golf course and knowing when to attack and when to be conservative.”
Scott is making his first start in the Safeway Open. The Australian has 13 PGA Tour wins and has advanced to the FedExCup Playoffs 13 times in 13 seasons. The course is in fantastic condition, he said.
“The greens have a bit of bounce in them, the fairways also, and the weather looks good, so I like to see a course play that way. I’m looking forward to getting this new season under way. You’ve really got to control your golf ball around here.”
Golf Charities Foundation, Inc., the host organization, supports the Safeway Foundation. The Foundation donates to nonprofit organizations, organizers said.
In three previous years, the Safeway Open has raised nearly $6 million, organizers said.