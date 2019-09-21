The work day will begin very early during the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event, for the golf department and grounds crew at Silverado Resort and Spa all next week.
It’s a very busy week, as a field of 144 players will be in town, using the driving range and practice putting green as they prepare for Thursday’s first round of a tournament that has a $6.6 million purse.
The member’s clubhouse will be turned into a locker room area for the players, who will also be getting in practice rounds on the North Course, a par-72, 7,166-yard layout, in advance of the Safeway Open.
“It’s a real honor to be able to be at a course where there’s a PGA Tour event,” said Cody Sherrill, Silverado’s Director of Golf Operations. “We’ve got an incredible team here that looks forward to this event each year, providing that same level of hospitality that they provide on a daily basis.
“Our staff is running the locker room. We’re running the driving range. We’re making sure that they have everything they need. It’s a pleasure to work alongside all of them and host some of the world’s best.”
The field for the Safeway Open, scheduled for Sept. 23-29 and presented by Chevron, is led by Kevin Tway, the defending champion. Tway won last year’s event on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff when he made a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole to beat Ryan Moore. It was Tway’s first career win.
It’s the strongest player field in the history of the tournament, with Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama, Francesco Molinari, Adam Scott and Phil Mickelson all committed.
The commitment list also includes Brandt Snedeker, Ryan Moore, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ, Jim Furyk, Chez Reavie, Marc Leishman, Kevin Na, Abraham Ancer, Andrew Putnam, Byeong Hun An, Jimmy Walker, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, J.B Holmes and Jason Dufner, just to name a few.
Players had until Friday at 2 p.m. PDT to officially commit. This is the third event of the 2019-2020 PGA Tour season schedule and will be televised by Golf Channel. The winner will receive $1.188 million.
The five-year agreement with Safeway as the title sponsor runs through 2020, with the event remaining at Silverado for the duration.
The Safeway Open is part of the Tour’s 46-tournament FedExCup schedule, which bridges two years and concludes with three playoff events.
Fred Couples, John Daly, Akshay Bhatia and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and the lead analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL coverage, have each been awarded sponsor invitations.
Players will have access to the driving range and golf course starting Sunday.
“It’s a rare opportunity to be a part of a PGA Tour event,” said Sherrill. “A lot of our team is getting here between 4 and 5 in the morning and staying here well past dark, to make sure everything is set for the next day. They certainly put extra hours in. There’s a lot of preparations and making sure that everything in the locker room is the way that the players want it.
“We all work hard, and we look forward to it. We work together as a team and we’re going to put on the best event that we possibly can.”
Mat Dunmyer, Silverado’s Director of Agronomy, oversees the course set-up, with work being done early in the day, starting at 3:30 a.m. and going until about 7:30 a.m., and again late in the day.
Fairway widths are generally 25 to 30 yards, but in a few spots they are narrower, down to 21 yards.
The primary rough will be at a height of 2½ inches.
“The rough is pretty healthy out there and it is growing pretty well,” said Dunmyer.
Workers will double cut the greens. They will also roll the greens, thus increasing the green speeds.
Members of the grounds crew will work a split shift schedule during the week, from 3:30 to about 8 a.m. The staff returns later in the day and works from 4 to about 7:30 p.m.
Workers mow the tee areas and greens while also raking bunkers and clearing leaves off the course in the mornings. They mow the fairways once a day, in the afternoon.
“This staff has been through this enough times. They are professionals out here and they treat their job very seriously,” said Dunmyer. “In 26 years in the business, this is the best staff that I’ve had. The Silverado logo on their shirt means something to them. They’re proud to be here.”
There has been limited water applied to the course with sprinklers and hoses going into the event.
Dunmyer and his 36-member staff will have additional support from 17 volunteers, who all work at golf courses.
Jeff Orr is the North Course superintendent and Josh Beatty is the South Course superintendent.
Former Cal star Morikawa gets win
Collin Morikawa, the first four-time All-American in UC Berkeley history and a former top-ranked amateur in the world, won the Barracuda Championship in July in just his eighth PGA Tour start.
The Modified Stableford scoring format is used for the event, played at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nevada.
“It means everything to me. I didn’t know when this time would come,” Morikawa said in a transcription provided by ASAP Sports. “To be in that position is what I’ve wanted to do all summer.
“It was something really special to finally get the win. I’ve been knocking on the door the past month or so and the game’s felt really good.
“I’m just beginning. And obviously I’m going to keep pushing myself and keep setting new goals.”
Safeway Open pre-qualifiers
Aaron Beverly and Zack Sims, who work in the golf department at Silverado, did not advance in pre-qualifiers for the Safeway Open last week.
Beverly shot a 2-under-par 70 and finished tied for 14th at Blackhorse in Seaside. There were 13 qualifiers.
Sims tied for 23rd, shooting a 4-over 76 at Coyote Creek Golf Club in San Jose. There were 11 qualifiers.
The open qualifier for the Safeway Open is Monday, Sept. 23 at Coyote Creek.