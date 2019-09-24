Collin Morikawa was just a sophomore at UC Berkeley when he played in his first PGA Tour event, the Safeway Open, in the fall of 2016 at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Morikawa, playing on a sponsor’s invitation, missed the 36-hole cut as an amateur after rounds of 74 and 69 for a 1-under-par 143 total on the North Course. He used the week as an important learning experience, testing his game on a very challenging course against a strong field of players.
“I learned way more in those two days than I had in a lot of my college events,” Morkiawa said Monday. “Having that exemption really helped with the transition to turn pro. And I think it really helped me this summer.
“Those two days really helped me kind of take a deep breath. I’m going to use that knowledge I had from two years ago. And I’m definitely going to feel a little different, I think, compared to my first PGA Tour event to now. I’m really excited for this week.”
Morikawa turned professional earlier this year and arrived in Napa this week as a champion on the PGA Tour. He had an impressive rookie season, winning the Barracuda Championship in late July – at the age of 22, in only his eighth career start – at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno, Nev.
He made the cut in all nine of his events, had three top-10 finishes, and was No. 59 in the final FedExCup standings after playing in two FedExCup Playoff events during the 2018-19 season. He was also among the nominees for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.
Morikawa is in the field for this year's Safeway Open, a $6.6 million event that begins with the first round on Thursday at Silverado. Presented by Chevron and televised by the Golf Channel, the tournament continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the par-72, 7,166-yard North Course. The winner will receive $1.188 million.
It’s Morikawa’s season debut this week.
“I’ve been practicing and figuring some stuff out the past couple weeks. I feel really ready,” he said. “I just have to focus on this week. I look forward to it.”
Morikawa went into the Barracuda Championship having tied for second at the 3M Open and tied for fourth at the John Deere Classic, both of which were in July.
He had an outstanding collegiate career at Cal, from 2015-2019. Among the accolades:
* Golfweek Men’s Golf National Player of the Year.
* Four-Time Division I PING All-American.
* Pac-12 Men’s Golfer of the Year.
* Four-time first-team All-Pac-12.
* Two-time national finalist, Ben Hogan Award.
* National finalist, Byron Nelson Award.
“Right from the start, he seemed pretty comfortable out there. He made all the cuts,” said J.J. Jakovac, Morikawa’s caddie. “I think the way he plays golf, he can compete on any golf course. He hits the ball really good. He hits a lot of fairways. He has a really good short game. He’s a good putter.
“He’s got a phenomenal golf swing and great technique. He is really confident in it. He is consistently that good. If he’s playing well, he’s going to be in the mix on Sunday, without a doubt.”
Jakovac is a Napa native and 2000 Vintage High School graduate who has played a lot of golf at Silverado over the years. He was Ryan Moore’s caddie for 7½ years; the two parted ways last May.
“I feel like this is a home game for J.J.,” said Morikawa. “Hopefully that bleeds into my game. It feels like another comfort level, rather than going to somewhere I’ve never been.”
Jakovac starred in golf for Chico State, as he was the NCAA Division II individual medalist in 2002 and 2004 and was a three-time first-team All-American.
He was a two-time winner of the Arnold Palmer Award, presented to the Division II Player of the Year. He received the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is given each year to the most outstanding collegiate golfer in the country, regardless of division.
Jakovac was inducted into the Chico State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015. He turned pro after college and played mini tour golf, including the Hooters Tour, Gateway, Golden State, Pepsi and Spanos tours.
“He is awesome,” said Morikawa, who is from the Los Angeles County city of La Canada Flintridge. “Obviously, the timing worked out. There are so many good caddies out here and they’re all taken by really good players. He’s just a great guy, on and off the course. It’s so easy to talk to him. It’s been great. I’m really happy.”
