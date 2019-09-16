With the first round of the Safeway Open presented by Chevron just over one week away, the tournament already boasts the strongest player field in its history with five of the world’s top ranked players already committed: Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson Dechambeau, Francesco Molinari and Adam Scott.
Along with many of the World’s top ranked players, the Safeway Open will again feature World Golf Hall of Fame member and golf’s most popular player Phil Mickelson, along with other notable names including Fred Couples, John Daly, Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Jimmy Walker, Pat Perez, Jason Dufner and Mark Leishman. In total, the field includes 15 of the top ranked golfers in the world and many of the players named to the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams (Thomas, DeChambeau, Cantlay, Scott, Leishman, Ancer, Pan).
“When the PGA TOUR moved the schedule up this past year, we were hopeful that the result would be more top players playing the Safeway Open presented by Chevron,” said Jeff Sanders, President, Lagardere Sports Golf Events, the company producing the Safeway Open. “We are excited to now offer our fans the opportunity to see top PGA TOUR talent along with one of the very best fan experiences on the PGA TOUR.”
Adding some celebrity allure to the event, Sanders announced in August that former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback and current CBS Analyst Tony Romo will compete in the event via a Sponsor Invitation.
While the tournament has seen an increase in the number of top players making the trip to Napa, there are a number of players with strong local ties as well. Cal alum Colin Morikawa who earned his first PGA TOUR victory at the Barracuda Championship in July, will be joined by fellow Cal alums and PGA Tour winners Max Homa and James Hahn. Morikawa received a Sponsor Invitation to play in the 2016 Safeway Open and competed as an amateur while he was still a sophomore at Cal.
Sacramento natives Cameron Champ and Nick Watney have joined the field as well as Stockton native Ricky Barnes. Watney has five PGA Tour victories in his career and Champ will defend his win at last year’s Sanderson Farms Championship next week, the week before the Safeway Open. Champ played in his first PGA TOUR event as an amateur at the 2017 Safeway Open via a Sponsors Invitation. He returned in 2018 after graduating from the Korn Ferry Tour to play in the Safeway Open as a professional, going on to win the Sanderson Farms event the next week.
Winner of the 2018 PGA Tour “Most Fan First Award,” the Safeway Open presented by Chevron will offer three nightly concerts after golf on site on the Silverado Mansion lawn and no cover charges again this year.
The event will be held Sept. 25-29 at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa.
For more information, player field updates, tickets and more please visit www.safewayopen.com.