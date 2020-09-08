PGA Tour: San Jose native Shintaro Ban shoots course record at Chardonnay Golf Club to qualify for 2020 Safeway Open

AMERICAN CANYON — Shintaro Ban missed the fairway on his opening tee shot from No. 1 on Monday. The same thing happened to him on the second hole.
Both times, he was hitting from the rough on his second shot.
He was quick to remind himself: “Just stay patient early. Anything can happen.”
Ban was able to recover by making par on both holes, and then he went to work at Chardonnay Golf Club & Vineyards during a Monday qualifier for this week’s Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event. He was absolutely brilliant on both his approach shots and short game, in particular his putting, as he shot a course-record and career-low 10-under-par 61 in blistering 100-plus degree heat with smoky skies and very little wind in south Napa County.
Ban, a former UNLV men’s golf star who was named in 2018 as a finalist for the NCAA Division 1 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award, took first-place honors and leads a group of four qualifiers into Silverado Resort and Spa for the Safeway Open. It’s the first event of the 2020-21 Tour season and begins on Thursday on the North Course.
“In the beginning, I wouldn’t say I was shaky, but I wasn’t hitting my shots to my expectations,” said Ban, 24. “I would say I regroup quickly. I still kept it in play and made sure even if I missed it or not, that it’s in the area that I want it to be, and when I get to it, I already have a game plan going and then just fire away.”
Ban, named as a PING First Team All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America as a senior, had an eagle and eight birdies during a spectacular round of bogey-free golf on the par-71, 6,948-yard course. He eagled the par-5, 582-yard seventh hole as he chipped in, using his lob wedge, from 20 yards. He had birdies on Nos. 6 and 9 on the front nine, and Nos. 10, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 18 as he shot 6-under 29 during a magnificent back nine.
“I played pretty solid today and just went on my way,” said Ban, a 2014 graduate of Archbishop Mitty High School-San Jose. “I didn’t think about anything else, just really tried to zone in myself and just carry on.”
He missed a six-foot birdie putt on No. 1 and could not get a 10-foot putt to fall for birdie on No. 2, but he was steady and focused in the field of 47 players.
Twenty-eight players shot even-par or lower in the qualifier that was conducted by the Northern California Section of the PGA.
“We’ve got some good players, so it’s good to see a strong field come in to see what they can do to a course. And there you have it,” said Shawn McEntee, the NorCal PGA tournament director who is also a PGA teaching pro. “It just goes to show you the kind of scores. But if you’re tracking the Monday qualifiers the last three months, there have been anywhere from 62, 63 and 64s that are all being shot to get in these events. So it’s not uncommon. It’s not a surprise to see these scores. And the weather’s been good – perfect scoring conditions, no wind. You’re going to see some low scores with no wind and the greens holding.”
Andy Zhang finished second with a 64. There was a sudden death playoff with four players competing for the final two spots. The other two players advancing are MJ Daffue and Luke Schniederjans, who each shot 65s. Also in the playoff was Brian Davis and Alex Lee, both with 65s. The course was set up from the Sovereign tees.
The four will join the field for the Safeway Open, an official FedExCup event, as Monday qualifiers. The four-day, 72-hole tournament, featuring Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker, Maverick McNealy, Harold Varner III, Jason Dufner, Jimmy Walker, Charl Schwartzel, Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele, starts on Thursday and continues through Sept. 13 on the Silverado North Course.
The wraparound schedule consists of 50 official FedExCup tournaments, the most tournaments in a season since 1975, the PGA Tour announced. This is the sixth time in seven years that the Safeway Open has been the season opener. The winner of the Safeway Open gets 500 FedExCup points.
Ban, who turned pro in 2018 after a four-year college career at UNLV, will be playing in his fifth PGA Tour event. He has had appearances at the Mayakoba Golf Classic (El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico), Shriners Hospitals for Children Open (TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada), A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier (The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia), and the 2018 U.S. Open Championship (Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, New York).
He has twice played at the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament and last year played on the Mackenzie Tour-Canada. This year, he has played in the LOCALiQ Series, a series of eight 54-hole tournaments for the PGA Tour’s International Tours and other elite players.
There were two pre-qualifiers for the Safeway Open. The first one was on Sept. 2 at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County. The other one was on Sept. 3 at Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland.
The brutally hot Labor Day weather – with temperatures exceeding 100 – didn’t seem to bother Ban during the qualifier. He makes his home in Las Vegas and plays out of TPC Summerlin.
“I prefer the heat more than anything. I don’t like the cold as much,” said Ban, the 2016 Northern California Golf Association Player of the Year. “I was just making sure that I’m 100 percent ready and committed to go.”
The previous course record was held by Eric Escalona, whose 64 came during a Chardonnay men’s club event.
Ban had his putter going, draining birdie putts from all over the place. He was spot-on with his approach shots. His longest birdie putt was from 15 feet.
“I just kept giving myself birdie opportunities, regardless of if I missed the green, as long as I’m in the right spot,” said Ban, who is originally from San Jose and was the Mountain West Player of the Year in 2018, as he won four individual titles. “I feel good about myself. You’re on the golf course, you’re going to plot yourself, wherever you’re going to go. You want to have positive vibes off your feedback. And I think that’s what I did really well today. Even a missed shot today, it didn’t really bother me that much. And you know, you’ve just got to keep going. You never know what can go wrong on a Monday.
“Sometimes you just never know. I played really solid on my back nine.”
As a result, Ban will spend the week in Napa.
“It’s nice. My parents are in San Jose. I can tell them the good news," he said. "What a great week. It would be fun if they could possibly come out. But if not, I have to handle my own business and just keep going. This is a big opportunity for me and I’ve really got to take it this time. I’m going to try and do my best.”
Ban will have two days to prepare and get in practice rounds at Silverado, a par-72, 7,166-yard layout. He played at Silverado in Junior Golf Association of Northern California Tournament of Champions events when he was younger.
Ban said he took a week off from tournament golf to get ready for the qualifier.
“You’re trying to give yourself the best opportunity. You’ve just got choose your best options. I think today was a pretty solid job of just executing and choosing the right club at the right time,” he said
He had an outstanding amateur career, as he was No. 9 at one time in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Ban was a three-time All-Mountain West selection and was twice named as a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar at UNLV. He was named as a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award and also named to the PING All-West Region Team.
Ban was selected as an honorable mention All-American in 2017.
He had eight Top-10 finishes in tournament as a senior and completed his UNLV career by placing in a tie for 21st at the NCAA Championships at Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Oklahoma in 2018.
He graduated with a degree in economics.
He won the San Francisco City Championship in 2014.
He was the JGANC Player of the Year in 2013. He played his junior golf out of Boulder Ridge in San Jose.
