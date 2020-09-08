PGA Tour: San Jose native Shintaro Ban shoots course record at Chardonnay Golf Club to qualify for 2020 Safeway Open

He has twice played at the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament and last year played on the Mackenzie Tour-Canada. This year, he has played in the LOCALiQ Series, a series of eight 54-hole tournaments for the PGA Tour’s International Tours and other elite players.

There were two pre-qualifiers for the Safeway Open. The first one was on Sept. 2 at El Macero Country Club in Yolo County. The other one was on Sept. 3 at Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland.

The brutally hot Labor Day weather – with temperatures exceeding 100 – didn’t seem to bother Ban during the qualifier. He makes his home in Las Vegas and plays out of TPC Summerlin.

“I prefer the heat more than anything. I don’t like the cold as much,” said Ban, the 2016 Northern California Golf Association Player of the Year. “I was just making sure that I’m 100 percent ready and committed to go.”

The previous course record was held by Eric Escalona, whose 64 came during a Chardonnay men’s club event.

Ban had his putter going, draining birdie putts from all over the place. He was spot-on with his approach shots. His longest birdie putt was from 15 feet.