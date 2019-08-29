Francesco Molinari of Italy and Adam Scott of Australia, two international players who are each in the top-15 of the Official World Golf Ranking, have committed to play in next month’s Safeway Open at Silverado Resort and Spa, event organizers announced on Wednesday.
Molinari and Scott will each be making their first appearances in the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour event scheduled for Sept. 23-29 on the par-72, 7,166-yard North Course. The event, presented by Chevron and televised by Golf Channel, has a $6.6 million purse and is the third event of the PGA Tour’s 2019-2020 schedule. The winner will receive $1.188 million.
Molinari and Scott will join a field of 144 players. For the 2019-2020 season, the Safeway Open will follow A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (Sept. 9-15) and the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi (Sept. 16-22).
The Safeway Open, with Safeway as the title sponsor, is in its fourth year. The five-year agreement runs through 2020 with the PGA Tour event remaining at Silverado for the duration.
Molinari, No. 11 in the OWGR and No. 40 in the FedExCup standings, has three PGA Tour wins, including the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Links in Angus, Scotland in 2018. He won the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida in March and tied for fifth at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia in April.
Molinari has played on three Ryder Cup teams (2010, 2012, 2018), representing Europe. He qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs for the fifth straight season and missed just one cut in 15 starts while recording three top-10 finishes.
“Francesco is sort of a player that on the surface when you watch him, the swing is a nice, simple swing. He doesn’t hit it really super far. But when you add up all the pieces, he has very little weakness and the guy just hits it down the middle,” Johnny Miller, the tournament host and member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, said during media day for the Safeway Open Wednesday. “He’s a good iron player. He became a much better putter that summer when he won The Open Championship. He made a little change in his putting.
“He is the real deal and I think Silverado will be perfect for his game. You have to hit good iron shots at Silverado. It will be interesting to see how well he adapts to reading the greens.”
Scott, who has 13 PGA Tour victories, is No. 15 in the OWGR and No. 6 in the FedExCup standings. His wins include the Masters Tournament in 2013, The Players Championship in 2004, The Tour Championship presented by Coca-Cola in 2006, World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in 2011, and the World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship in 2016.
Scott has been on eight Presidents Cup teams (2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017). This past season, he had second-place finishes at the Farmers Insurance Open in January at Torrey Pines in San Diego and the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio in June.
He played in each of the three FedExCup Playoffs, finishing fifth at the Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, tied for ninth at the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, and sixth at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
“Adam Scott is a great ball striker and his putting is pretty good,” said Miller, a 25-time champion on the PGA Tour, who is one of the owners of Silverado Resort.
The Safeway Open will again feature Phil Mickelson, a 44-time PGA Tour winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member. Mickelson tied for 17th at Silverado last year, with rounds of 65, 69, 74 and 72.
“It’s a great golf course and a wonderful place to be,” Mickelson said after last year’s event. “There’s so many fun things to do, the wives and families have a great time. I think what Safeway’s done is taken a tournament and just really turned it into something special and I think (in 2019) you’ll start to see that prosper.
“This has really turned into a great tournament … and I think (in 2019) when it has a bit of a break between the FedExCup and the start of the season, I think the field here is going to get really strong. I think it will be one of the best all year.”
Sponsor invitations
The Safeway Open has awarded sponsor invitations to four players: Fred Couples, John Daly, Tony Romo and Akshay Bhatia.
The 17-year-old Bhatia, No. 6 in the Men’s World Amateur Golf Ranking, will be playing in his first event as a professional at the Safeway Open. He was named to the 2019 U.S. team, which will face a team comprised of players from Great Britain and Ireland in the Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England, Sept. 7-8.
Bhatia, a resident of Wake Forest, North Carolina, is the youngest player ever to be named to the U.S. Walker Cup team. The Walker Cup is a biennial amateur team competition.
Romo is a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and is the current lead analyst for CBS Sports’ NFL coverage. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection who played 14 seasons with the Cowboys. As an amateur golfer, he won the American Century Championship, a celebrity tournament, for the second straight year in July. Romo fired a 2-over-par 74 in the closing round at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course at Stateline, Nevada, and finished with 71 points in the Modified Stableford scoring format.
Romo will be making his fourth appearance in a PGA Tour event when he plays in the Safeway Open.
Couples tied for 41st at last year’s Safeway Open. He tied for third at last week’s Boeing Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event, at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, Washington.
Couples has five top-10 finishes in nine starts this season on the PGA Tour Champions.
“It’s beautiful, it’s very playable for me and I enjoy it,” Couples said of Silverado.
Tway wins in a playoff
Kevin Tway won last year’s tournament in a playoff. Tway beat Ryan Moore on the par-4, 10th hole – the third hole of the playoff – with a birdie putt from 10 feet.
It was Tway’s first PGA Tour win. He went birdie, birdie, birdie in the playoff. He is the son of Bob Tway, an eight-time winner on Tour. Bob Tway won the PGA Championship in 1986.
Tway made a late charge, making birdies on his final five holes, including the playoff holes. He and his dad became the 10th father-son duo to win on the PGA Tour.
Champ in the field
Cameron Champ, a Sacramento native who is committed for the Safeway Open, is among the nominees for the PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. This is the first year the Rookie of the Year will receive the Arnold Palmer Award, the Tour said.
Champ won the 2018 Sanderson Farms Championship and had three top-10 finishes this past season. He finished No. 62 in the FedExCup standings.
“It was great to get a win so early,” Champ said on Wednesday. “You get so excited to play on Tour that sometimes you forget the little things. I was proud of myself for staying composed and closing out the win.”
Ticket, tournament information
Daily tickets to the Safeway Open are on sale for $35. It includes admission to the Safeway Open Concert Series, as well as the Safeway Food and Wine Pavilion and other on-site food, wine, beer and spirits venues.
“Our goal for the Safeway Open is to provide the best value on the PGA Tour while highlighting Napa,” said Jeff Sanders, the tournament executive director and the President of Lagardere Sports North American Golf Event Division.
Lagardere Sports is the event’s management company.
“Our four marketing pillars for all four years have been food, wine, music and golf,” said Sanders. “We have what’s called a golf festival model that we brought to the table here to take advantage of all the great things that Silverado and the Napa Valley has to offer. That’s what we’re trying to do and raise a lot of money for charity along the way.”
The tournament has support from 1,400 volunteers.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit safewayopen.com.