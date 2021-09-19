PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Cal grad Homa overtakes Stanford alumnus McNealy to win season opener at Silverado

The UC Berkeley-Stanford rivalry found its way to the North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa on Sunday.
The final round of the inaugural Fortinet Championship was all about Max Homa, a 2013 Cal graduate and one of the top players in the history of the Golden Bears’ golf program, and Maverick McNealy, a 2017 Stanford graduate who was a three-time first-team All-American and the winner of 12 events for the Cardinal.
They got the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season started in dramatic style — each hitting quality and consistent golf shots throughout the day that excited the big crowds on a warm, sunny 82-degree September afternoon, each staying on the bunched-up leaderboard, each finding a way to stay in the hunt on the par-72, 7,123-yard course with dry, firm, fast conditions, and greens with very challenging pin placements.
It was Homa who turned it on over the back nine, as he eagled No. 12 and then followed with birdies on Nos. 13, 16 and 17, on the way to carding a 7-under-par 65. He overtook McNealy, the third-round co-leader, and won the season-opening $7 million tournament, as the race for the FedExCup title began in Napa. It’s the first of of 47 events in the season.
Homa started the day just two off the lead, as he was 12-under through 54 holes.
His 33 on the front nine was highlighted by birdies on Nos. 6, 8 and 9. He stayed steady with six pars.
Homa completed the four-day, 72-hole tournament at 19-under 269, one shot in front of McNealy, who shot a 68 and was at 18-under 270.
Homa takes home the $1.26 million first-place check and 500 FedExCup points.
He is also now a three-time winner on the PGA Tour. He won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2019 and The Genesis Invitational in 2021.
“It was just honestly a great week. This is one of our favorite events,” said Homa. “It’s fun just to be up here for the week. It’s very calming and relaxing, and then playing on a golf course I really like. It’s just one of those weeks where it feels everything is just kind of lining up.
“It’s fun to get out here, play some great golf, get a win in front of friends and family. I went to school up here, so I love the state of California. It means a lot to me obviously. I'm playing good golf on the west coast.”
Homa is a 2009 Valencia High School graduate who went on to star in college golf at Cal. He was a first-team All-American as a senior, winning both the Pac-12 and NCAA Championship individual titles in 2013. He was third-team All-America as a junior.
He joined both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour in 2014. He has two wins on the Korn Ferry Tour.
The turning point during the day came when Homa birdied the 17th hole, connecting from 18 feet-5 inches, to move to 19-under and one stroke in front of McNealy.
McNealy, playing in the final grouping, double-bogeyed the 17th hole after his tee shot hit an oak tree on the right side. At that point, he was three behind.
Homa opened with a 67 and followed with rounds of 72 and 65.
McNealy started out with a 68 and followed by shooting 64 and 70.
“I was just trying to put pressure on (McNealy) all day. And he played awesome,” said Homa. “Mav’s an unbelievable golfer and we were kind of going toe to toe for a while. I wanted to keep putting pressure. It was nice playing in front of him.”
Homa ended his round with a par on No. 18. He hit 9-of-14 fairways and 14-of-18 greens and he had 26 putts.
He holed out for eagle-2 from 95 yards in the primary rough on the par-4, 393-yard 12th hole. Homa’s eagle moved him to within one shot of McNealy on the leaderboard — and it was game on.
“I had full control today. I had a really good warm-up, hit my wedges really well,” said Homa. “I thought we did a really good job of making sure I was walking slow. That’s kind of my big thing. I get going too fast, my heart gets going a little quick, so did a great job of all that and it just feels really nice.”
Mito Pereira (68) finished solo third at 272.
Tying for fourth were Marc Leishman (65) and Talor Gooch (68) at 273.
Tying for sixth were Hideki Matsuyama (66), Patrick Rodgers (67), John Augenstein (68), C.T. Pan (69) and Scott Stallings (71) at 275.
Tying for 11th were Austin Cook (69), Will Zalatoris (70), Scott Piercy (70), Si Woo Kim (70), Jim Knous (74) at 276.
Homa has talked about wanting to take his game to another level, with a focus on winning more on the Tour. He clearly took a big step in that direction.
“Obviously, a win’s great,” he said. “I just want to play. I feel like the best players in the world have sustained excellence throughout a season and I want to start building towards that, so obviously this is a good jumping off point.
“I felt like emotionally to start the day I was in a good spot. I was nervous but a good kind of nerves. I felt like I was confident out there. This golf course sets up where 16, 17, 18 is where the crux of the movement comes, so I was really pleased to par 14, 15 and go into 16 tied. I’ve been playing the par 5s well.”
It was Homa’s 128th career start on Tour. He ended the 2020-21 season No. 35 in the FedExCup.
Homa joins a very proud and distinguished Silverado winner’s circle that dates back to the late 1960s. PGA Tour events have been played here over the many years, starting with the Kaiser International Open Invitational, from 1968-1976; Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, from 1977-1980; Frys.com Open, 2014-2015; and the Safeway Open, from 2016-2020.
The Transamerica and Napa Valley Championship, both PGA Tour Champions events, were played from 1989-2002. Silverado has also been the site of the PGA Tour’s national qualifying school.
Jack Nicklaus (1969), Johnny Miller (1974, 1975), Tom Watson (1978), Ben Crenshaw (1980), Lee Trevino (1990, 1995), Tom Kite (2002), Dave Stockton (1993) and Billy Casper (1989) have all won at Silverado.
Other winners are Kermit Zarley, Ken Still, George Knudson, Ed Sneed and J.C. Snead, Miller Barber, John Fought.
Over the last seven years, the PGA Tour event has been won by Sangmoon Bae (2014 Frys.com Open), Emiliano Grillo (2015 Frys.com Open), Brendan Steele (2016 Safeway Open, 2017 Safeway Open), Kevin Tway (2018 Safeway Open), Cameron Champ (2019 Safeway Open), and Stewart Cink (2020 Safeway Open). Cink shot a tournament scoring-record 21-under 267.
Miller, a World Golf Hall of Fame member and 25-time winner on the PGA Tour, is one of the owners at Silverado.
Miller was the PGA Tour Player of the Year in 1974, when he won eight titles. He won four more tournaments in 1975.
The final round provided a ton of excitement, as 20 players were within four shots of the lead going into the final round, including Phil Mickelson and Webb Simpson.
McNealy fired a final round 68, a round that included birdies on Nos. 5, 7, 9 and 16, and an eagle on No. 18. He hit 6-of-14 fairways and 11-of-18 greens and he had 25 putts.
McNealy joined the Tour in 2020. He qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs last season.
“I knew Maverick is a beast. I’ve been following his career since after I was in college. He obviously has won a ton in college, he’s an absolute amazing golfer,” said Homa. “When I saw him get off to a good start I knew he was going to be a problem. He’s going to win a lot out here in my opinion. He just has a total game. I played with him a couple times and he does everything really well and he has a really, really good head on his shoulders. It's tough playing against someone like him when he was obviously playing some great golf because he just doesn't have any holes in his game. That's why I just was hoping I could stay within earshot of him because if he got going away from us, I think he would have just run away and hid. He's going to be an amazing golfer for the rest of his career. It was fun to battle him and I'm sure it will not be the last time.”
McNealy closed with a birdie-double bogey-eagle finish for his for second runner-up on Tour.
Said McNealy: “It was a great week. I learned a lot. I was really proud of my round today. Obviously it's an uncomfortable situation, but yesterday prepared me a lot for today and I was really, really proud of how I came out of my front nine. I love the way I was feeling, I love the way I managed myself and I love the shots that I executed. It was one shot on 17 which, to be fair, if it gets through that tree I'm just dumping it to the back of the green, two-putting for par and I've got a chance for that eagle on 18. I wouldn't do anything over.
“I'm really proud of my preparation and my work. I think this is a culmination of six months of really hard work and working on the right things. I've got a great team that helps me improve and figure out what to work on, so that's a huge confidence boost. I expanded my comfort zone a lot. I had two rounds where I teed off in the final group.”
Golf Channel televised all four rounds of the Fortinet Championship, which featured a field of 156 players.
According to a press release, net proceeds from the Fortinet Championship will benefit nonprofit organizations in the areas of STEM, women and minorities in technology, as well as veterans reskilling programs, marketing, personalization, and analytics.
The Fortinet Championship is an official FedExCup event. Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, is the title sponsor of the Napa Valley tournament.