PGA Tour's Fortinet Championship: Cal grad Homa overtakes Stanford alumnus McNealy to win season opener at Silverado

“I knew Maverick is a beast. I’ve been following his career since after I was in college. He obviously has won a ton in college, he’s an absolute amazing golfer,” said Homa. “When I saw him get off to a good start I knew he was going to be a problem. He’s going to win a lot out here in my opinion. He just has a total game. I played with him a couple times and he does everything really well and he has a really, really good head on his shoulders. It's tough playing against someone like him when he was obviously playing some great golf because he just doesn't have any holes in his game. That's why I just was hoping I could stay within earshot of him because if he got going away from us, I think he would have just run away and hid. He's going to be an amazing golfer for the rest of his career. It was fun to battle him and I'm sure it will not be the last time.”