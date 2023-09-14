Chris Pollastrini is at the Fortinet Championship this week, but the 1979 Napa High School graduate won’t be watching the PGA Tour event from outside the rope lines or grandstands at Silverado Resort and Spa.

The retired American Airlines captain and Napa resident is on the bag, caddying for good friend Chris Stroud.

and provide all the help, knowledge and experience he can for Stroud, who is from Houston.

“I’m here to show up, keep up and shut up," said Pollastrini, a Silverado member, "and when Chris has anything to ask me, I'll be there. Otherwise, I'm there to support him in any way possible — and we want to win.”

Stroud is a veteran player, making his 399th start since joining the PGA Tour in 2007. He has one win, in the 2017 Barracuda Championship at Montreux Golf & Country Club in Reno. He also has two runner-up, two third-place, 13 top-5 and 34 top-10 finishes in his career.

Being in town connects him with great food and wine, and he’s playing at one of his favorite stops on Tour — the North Course at Silverado.

“I've been coming here since 2009, before the tournament was even here,” Stroud said Monday. “I would come in here for the wine tastings and have some family and friends, and that's what we did this weekend. We came in Friday (Sept. 8). I've been here for a few days, to get acclimated, have some fun with some wine and some dinners. Now it's time for me to get back to business. It's time to work. This is business.”

Business for Stroud is playing in the Fortinet Championship. It’s an $8.4 million event televised by the Golf Channel that kicks off the FedExCup Fall, a group of seven tournaments played after the Tour Championship that finalizes eligibility for the 2024 PGA Tour season.

“It's a really good track. It's not super long," said Stroud. "You've got to hit a lot of fairways. If you're not in the fairway, you can't control the ball on the greens. It’s hard to hit the greens and stop them on the greens from the rough. So, being in the fairway is really crucial.

“There's a lot of hybrids, long irons or even 5-woods or 3-woods off the tee boxes that really set you up better. It's not just driver every day, every hole. There's some great driving holes out here. But it's got a little bit of everything. It's more of a strategy golf course. That's why Max Homa has had such good success here. He's a very, very good ball striker, hits the ball pretty high and pretty straight. And that's a big deal.

“Precision is huge on this golf course. So, I'll be focusing this week trying to get the ball in the fairway as much as possible. And just try to get myself in that zone, to give yourself really good chances at birdie.”

Homa, the two-time defending champion, leads the 156-player field at the Fortinet Championship. Homa is No. 7 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest-ranked player in the field. Steve Stricker is the last player to win the same PGA Tour event in three consecutive years, achieving that feat at the John Deere Classic from 2009 to 2011.

There is a Ryder Cup presence this week as U.S. Captain Zach Johnson, Vice-Captain Stewart Cink, and team members Justin Thomas and Homa are all in the field. The Ryder Cup is Sept. 29-Oct. 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

Silverado presents a very tough test with tight fairways, rough and overall length. But that’s not all. The greens are super challenging, with slope, break and speed.

“There's some tricky little pins out there. The greens are small. There's a bunch of different slopes. So, really, a lot of times it's going to be better putting uphill, a 15-20 footer, than it would be a seven-footer downhill,” said Stroud.

“It's really about cutting the course in pieces. Get yourself in the fairway, a really good target. Get yourself a really good look at birdie, hopefully underneath the hole or at least an easier putt than some because you can have four or five six footers downhill, side-hill that are really hard to make.”

It was through a mutual friend, Dr. Ken Bevan, a Napa dentist and member at Napa Valley Country Club, that Pollastrini and Stroud got connected. Stroud took part in a demo day at NVCC.

“It was kind of a wine connection situation," Pollastrini said. "I'm a great friend of Dr. Bevan, so he hooked us up and then I've played golf with Chris. Chris comes out to Napa other times of the year, other than just golf tournament time, and we've had dinners and gone wine tasting."

It’s a big week for Pollastrini, who was on active duty for seven years in the U.S. Air Force and started at American Airlines in 1991. He retired from American Airlines two years ago. He was also in the reserves for the Air Force at Travis Air Force Base.

He started out as a first officer and moved to captain. He retired from the Air Force as a major.

Stroud is super happy to have Pollastrini on the bag this week, helping him navigate their way around the course.

“I know with him, his energy, his attitude, it's always a bonus. Super fun,” said Stroud. “I've only known him for a few years. And we became quick friends. I was excited.”

Pollastrini expressed an interest in caddying, and Stroud put him on the bag.

“This is the perfect week. He lives here. He's a member here. And you know, obviously the golf course will probably be set up a little bit more difficult, a little firmer than what he's used to. But maybe one putt, one chip, one shot that he sees, he’s like, ‘Hey, this thing goes a little bit more left or a little bit more right.’ So, it's going to be fun to have him on the bag. I'm looking forward to it.”

The Fortinet Championship began with the first round on Thursday. There is a 36-hole cut to the low 65 players, plus ties, after Friday’s second round. The tournament continues with the third round on Saturday and the final round on Sunday.

It’s the first time in 43 years that Pollastrini has caddied.

“Chris has played this golf course enough that he doesn't really need my help. But you know, there may be one little thing he might ask me and that's fine. I'll be ready. I'm there for anything he needs to know or ask on,” said Pollastrini. “I'll be there. Hopefully I can help him.

“I'm ready to go, absolutely. I'm there for any support and all support I can give Chris. We're going to have a good time.”

When Pollastrini was attending Napa High, he caddied during the Anheuser-Busch Golf Classic, a PGA Tour event, at Silverado. He caddied for Don Bies and Frank Beard. He also caddied for a club pro one year.

“Those were fun days as I was in high school. That's when the guys didn't really have their caddies. Some of them did, but not very many. And we would all come down here from the golf team from Napa High School and get a job,” said Pollastrini.

Pollastrini won the 17th annual Napa Boys Club Golf Tournament at Chimney Rock Golf Course in Napa in 1979. He fired a 1-over-par 73 to win the gross handicap flight of the Napa City tournament. Pollastrini, named as Napa High’s most valuable golfer in 1979, was presented with the tournament trophy by Vince Ferriole, the event co-chairman.

Stroud does his homework on course yardages prior to the event.

“I’m pretty simple. I told Chris there's no real stress on him and then he doesn't need to worry about getting the numbers for me or figuring out what club I need to hit. I do it all myself. And obviously he'll be doing it himself, too, as he'll probably step off some yardages just to double check. It's always good to have two guys doing the numbers than just one,” said Stroud.

“We'll get up there together. We'll be chatting the whole time. And then he'll set the bag down. I'll get the number and I'll pull a shot and sometimes I'll verbalize what I'm trying to do. But for the most part, it's pretty simple. Just find the target and being committed to it.”

Stroud said he gave his regular caddies the week off. He said a key to his week here is making sure he recovers, gets rest after playing and using the practice facilities, and goes about conserving his energy.

“We're going to have a great time,” said Stroud. “It's definitely an advantage having Chris on the bag.

Chris is going to be dynamite. He's a great golfer himself. At the end of the day, my goal is we're going to have a good time out there. I'm here to win. I'm going to try to win this golf tournament.

“I think what I've learned on Tour is having enough energy Saturday, Sunday, that you can last, because a lot of times, you're playing great all week, but then you start running out of gas mentally, physically. You're just worn out, so it's pacing myself.

“It's just rest when I get done with the round. It's all about getting ready for the next round. Recovery is huge. We may have some more fun after Sunday, but we're trying to put four rounds together and see if we win this tournament, I hope.”

Stroud is an avid wine collector, and has around 1,000 bottles in his cellar at home.

“I came out three days early and I just bought seven or eight more cases,” he said.

“Napa is a very special place. I'm a food and wine guy. So, it's like this just speaks to me when I come here. I feel like I'm at home.”

Stroud led fundraising efforts by several PGA Tour players in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated his hometown of Houston in 2017.

Stroud graduated from Lamar University in 2004, with a degree in Management Information Systems.

Pollastrini has a vineyard that produces 600 bottles — a combination of Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc — each year.