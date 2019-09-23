Prolific Prep, the nationally-ranked basketball academy based in Napa, announced its roster and schedule for its upcoming sixth season.
The Crew returns three players from its 2018-19 squad that went 29-7 on the Grind Session circuit last season. Those players are Mawot Mag, a 6’7 wing in the class of 2020; Coleman Hawkins, a 6’10 three-star forward in the class of 2020 who recently committed to Illinois; and Nimari Burnett, a 6’4 five-star guard who is ranked as a top 25 player in the class of 2020.
MaxPreps ranked The Crew as the No. 5 team in the country in their Way Too Early Top 25 rankings in May.
New additions to the program this upcoming season are:
Jordan Pope
A 6’1 guard in the class of 2022 from Oakley, California.
Fallou Cisse
A 6’7 forward in the class of 2021 from Thies, Senegal.
Jalen Green
A 6’6 guard who is a consensus top-5 player in the class of 2020 from Fresno.
Saba Gigiberia
A 7’1 center in the class of 2020 from Tbilisi, Georgia.
Jaden Jones
A 6’7 wing in the class of 2021 from Dallas, Texas.
Frank Anselem
A 6’10 forward PF Lagos, Nigeria
Jack Wetzel
A 6’4 guard in the class of 2020 from Marion, Iowa.
Pierre Geneste
A 6’11 forward in the class of 2023 from Port-Au Prince, Haiti
Mike Sharavjamts
A 6’7 guard in the class of 2022 from Ulaanbataar, Mongolia.
The Crew also welcome a new face to the sidelines in first-year head coach Joey Fuca, who was recently hired to replace Billy McKnight. McKnight led The Crew for the last four years but recently left the program to take a job at a basketball academy in Oregon.
Helping Fuca as assistant coaches this year will be Jon McCall, Anthony Gonzalez and Preston Paulson.
2019-20 Schedule
The Crew will open their season with four games over two weekends at Napa Valley College at the start of November. They’ll play two games from Nov. 2-3, and two more from Nov. 8-9.
They’ll then hit the road for the rest of the month to play in three more tournaments. They’ll be in Wisconsin for the Midwest Duel from Nov. 15-16, Scottsdale, Arizona from Nov. 21-23 for the Duel in the Desert and then Duncanville, Texas from Nov. 29-30 for Thanksgiving Hoopfest.
They’ll open play in December against Hillcrest Prep (Arizona) on Dec. 5 in a game scheduled to be televised on ESPN2. The Crew will then play Our Savior Luthern and Orangeville Prep from Dec. 6-7 at Marshall County High School in Kentucky.
They’ll return to Northern California for Battle in the Bay at Las Positas Community College in Livermore on Dec. 14. They’ll finish out 2019 in the Chick-Fil-A Classic in South Carolina from Dec. 20-23.
To open 2020, they’ll play in two games at McCracken County High School in Kentucky from Jan. 3-4, before taking on Huntington Prep (West Virginia) at Kettering High School in Ohio on Jan. 17.
They’ll be back on national television for a matchup with La Lumiere (Indiana) on Jan. 19 at Springfield High School in Massachusetts that will be televised on ESPNU.
After that stretch, they’ll return to the North Bay for The Crush in the Valley, running from Jan. 24-26 at Solano College.
They’ll then hit the road again for the Mid-South Classic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1.
Next up is the Battle in the South from Feb. 7-8 in Atlanta, Georgia before thee President’s Bash in Bowling Green, Kentucky from Feb. 15-16.
Crush in the Valley II will be the following weekend, Feb. 22-23, at Napa Valley College. Their first game will serve as their Senior Night.
On Feb. 29, they’ll play the Center of International Basketball Academy at Cerritos College.
In their regular season finale on March 1, they’ll host a game highlighting Alaina’s Voice Gun Violence Awareness foundation at Napa Valley College.
From March 5-8, they’ll be playing in the Grind Session Championship at Marshall County High School in Kentucky.
And finally, they’ll complete their season at the Geico High School National Championship from March 26-28 at Christ the King High School in New York.