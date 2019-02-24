The Calistoga High School girls team is the No. 8 seed and will travel to play against No. 1 seed Redding Christian-Palo Cedro in Round I of the Division VI Northern California bracket of the 2019 CIF State Basketball Championships on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Calistoga is 15-11 overall and went 4-4 in the North Central League IV.
Redding Christian is 26-3 overall and went 8-0 in the Five Star League.
There are eight teams in the bracket.
This is the 39th year of the state tournament.
The finals are on March 8 and 9 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.
Women’s College Basketball
Jasmine Peete and Mariella Tuazon of Pacific Union College were named to the All-California Pacific Conference women’s basketball team, the league announced.
Peete, a 6-foot-3 freshman forward out of Centennial High School-Corona, was named to the second team.
Tuazon, a 5-2 junior guard who is a transfer from Monterey Peninsula College, was named honorable mention.
Peete played in 21 games and made nine starts, averaging 16.6 minutes per game. Peete averaged 10.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
Tuazon played in 26 games and made 13 starts, averaging 25.9 minutes per game. Tuazon averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
Danae Ruiz of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (Prescott, Arizona) is the CalPac Player of the Year.
Mia Belvin of UC Merced is the Defensive Player of the Year, Alli Ramelli of Simpson University (Redding) is the Newcomer of the Year, Rainah Smith of UC Merced is the Freshman of the Year, and Michael Trujillo of Embry-Riddle is the Coach of the Year.
Pacific Union went 2-25 overall, 1-12 in the CalPac.
Men’s College Basketball
Elijah Green and Jeremiah Blandin were named honorable mention on the All-California Pacific Conference team for Pacific Union College, the league announced.
Green, a 6-foot-2 junior guard-forward from Oakland, played in 14 games and made 10 starts, averaging 26.4 minutes per game. A transfer from Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, Green averaged 12.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
Blandin, a 6-6 senior forward from Long Beach, played in 14 games and made nine starts, averaging 24.7 minutes per game. A transfer from Long Beach City College, Blandin averaged 8.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
Christian Drayton of the University of Antelope Valley (Lancaster) was named as the Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.
Nick Johnson of Embry-Riddle is the Defensive Player of the Year, Mason Westlake of UC Merced is the Freshman of the Year, and Eric Fundalewicz of Embry-Riddle is the Coach of the Year.
Pacific Union went 9-15 overall, 5-9 in the CalPac.
Community College Men’s Basketball
Napa Valley College (5-23 overall, 3-13 Bay Valley Conference) lost five in a row to end the 2018-19 season.
The Storm fell to Los Medanos-Pittsburg, 87-80, and Solano-Rockville, 88-72, during the final week of the Bay Valley season.
Yuba-Linda (24-4 overall, 15-1 BVC) won the conference title.
Napa Valley finished in eighth place in the nine-team league.
Prep Boys Soccer
Vintage High (20-2-2 overall, 11-0-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 5 in the latest Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 Rankings.
Vintage went 2-1 in the NCS Division 1 playoffs, with wins over Freedom-Oakley, 3-0, and San Ramon Valley-Danville, 5-1, and a loss to De La Salle-Concord in the semifinals, 1-0.
Prep Boys Basketball
Napa High (23-6 overall, 12-0 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 24 in the latest Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Top 25 Rankings.
Napa won the VVAL Tournament by beating Sonoma Valley, 56-42, and American Canyon, 62-48.
The Grizzlies’ season came to a close with a loss to James Logan-Union City, 85-76, in the NCS Division 1 playoffs.
“The Grizzlies may have lost in the first round of the Division I playoffs, but after going unbeaten in the VVAL, they cemented a solid reputation down the stretch this year with a close and hard-fought game against James Logan,” Prep2Prep.com reported on its website.
Prep Wrestling
The 2019 CIF State Wrestling Championships for boys and girls were held over three days, Thursday through Saturday, at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield.
Buchanan-Clovis won its fourth consecutive team title in the boys division. Gilroy was second and Clovis was third.
San Fernando won the girls title. Menlo-Atherton was second and Birmingham-Lake Balboa was third.
Prep Soccer
The CIF Northern California Regional Soccer Championships start on Tuesday at host schools, the state office announced.
Round II games are on Thursday, also at host schools.
The regional championships are on Saturday, March 2 at host schools.