Northwest Missouri State University, an NCAA Division II school, announced last week that Dominique Shelton, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound defensive back and a 2016 graduate of Justin-Siena High School, has joined the Bearcat football program as a transfer.
Shelton is transferring from Mississippi Valley State, where he was credited with 32 total tackles in 11 games during the 2018 season. He broke up 10 passes and forced a fumble.
Shelton, who is from Napa, had eight total tackles and four passes broken up during the 2017 season.
He will be going into his senior year at Northwest Missouri State, which plays in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. A press release did not say why he transferred.
Shelton transferred to Justin-Siena after his freshman year at Rodriguez High-Cordelia.
He was a finalist for Player of the Year on the 2015 All-Napa County team.
He was named second-team defense as a defensive back on the Prep2Prep.com All-North Coast Section team.
Shelton was selected to the San Francisco Chronicle’s 2015 All-Metro Team. He was named honorable mention North Bay as a defensive back.
Shelton played cornerback on Justin-Siena’s 2014 CIF North Coast Section Division IV championship team. The Braves beat Saint Mary’s-Berkeley in the title game, 18-10.
He played his freshman season of college football at Santa Barbara City College and then transferred to Mississippi Valley State. He was credited with making 38 total tackles for Santa Barbara.
Shelton had eight total tackles and intercepted a pass for Santa Barbara in a 47-40 loss to Ventura College.
Shelton also played on kickoff coverage and kickoff return teams at Santa Barbara.
David Shelton, Dominique’s father, played at City College of San Francisco, Fresno State and for the Edmonton Eskimos of the Canadian Football League.
Vintage boys soccer ranked
Vintage High (18-1-2 overall, 11-0-1 Vine Valley Athletic League) is No. 8 in the Prep2Prep.com North Coast Section Boys Soccer Rankings.
De La Salle-Concord (17-2-2 overall) is No. 1.
Prep baseball rankings
De La Salle-Concord is No. 8 in the CalHiSports.com Preseason State Top 25 baseball poll.
Harvard-Westlake of Studio City opens the season at No. 1.
Franklin-Elk Grove is No. 12, Jesuit-Carmichael is No. 15, and Vacaville is No. 22.
Teams just outside the top 25 include Alameda, Berkeley, Elk Grove and Foothill-Pleasanton.
New head football coach for Folsom
Paul Doherty, an assistant on the Folsom High staff last year, was named on Friday as the Bulldogs’ head football coach, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Folsom (14-1 overall) won Sierra Foothill League, Sac-Joaquin and CIF State championships last year. The Bulldogs beat Cathedral Catholic-San Diego, 21-14 in overtime, in the state Division 1-AA title game in December.
Doherty worked as a receivers coach and strength coach last year.
One of his brothers, Philippe Doherty, is the co-director and director of operations for Prolific Prep Academy of Napa. The Crew plays a national high school basketball schedule.
Folsom is one of the powers in state and Northern California prep football, having won seven Sac-Joaquin championships and four California state titles since 2010.
Doherty takes over for Kris Richardson, who stepped down in order to join the staff at Sacramento State as the assistant head coach.
“Paul now takes over a program that is nationally known and his goal, along with his staff, will be to provide a great atmosphere so the kids can continue to have success on and off the field,” Philippe Doherty wrote in an email.
“Paul is excited for the challenge and welcomes the opportunity to continue to change lives with a structured culture where kids are competing in the classroom, weight room, and on the field.”
Paul Doherty is a former head coach at Sacramento High and Whitney-Rocklin.