Justin-Siena got off to a slow start Friday night at Dodd Field but still rolled to a 35-9 win over visiting Piedmont in its season opener.
The Braves had strong performances on both sides of the ball, with Hudson Beers completing 24 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns to lead Justin-Siena. The Braves led 14-0 at halftime before expanding the lead in the second half.
Wide receiver Miles Williams had a pair of 50-yard TD receptions from Beers, and also blocked a punt that he ran in for a 25-yard scoop and score.
On the defense side of the ball, the Braves’ defense held down the Highlanders’ vaunted running game and harassed Piedmont’s quarterbacks, with Grant Koehler recording three sacks.
Justin-Siena head coach Brandon LaRocco was pleased with his team’s performance.
“Not too shabby,” he said, “We’ve had a lot of tough games against these guys and I really respect their program. That’s a good team we played tonight.”
In the junior varsity game, Justin-Siena got out to an early lead and held on to defeat Piedmont, 14-8.
This story will be updated.