MIDDLETOWN — Usually it’s the Middletown High football program that bruises and batters opponents into submission, but the Mustangs found themselves on the other end of a beatdown Friday evening.
Napa High blasted the defending North Coast Section Division 5 champions, 33-13, in a contest that wasn’t close from start to finish.
The Grizzlies not only dispatched the Mustangs at Bill Foltmer Field, named after the legendary coach who began his 34th season at the Middletown helm, but snapped a two-year, 11-game losing streak.
Napa started its season about as well as it could have hoped. A low, line-drive kickoff went right to Grizzlies all-purpose star Brock Bowers. The Division 1 college recruit scooped up the ball and quickly headed toward the right side of the field. A Middletown defender attempted to take down the 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior, but quickly found himself face down in the grass after a vicious hit. Bowers found the corner after the mighty blow and wasn’t touched again during a 75-yard touchdown return.
“I just came out with the mindset that I didn't really want to get tackled or be on the ground at all this season,” Bowers said. “So I came with that mindset. That was my first varsity win here and it's just great because I feel like it's good to get the ball rolling early. We had to pick up an early win, so that’s good.”
The whole Napa sideline rushed down the field to celebrate, and the mood was set for the evening.
“Yeah, it was fantastic,” Grizzlies first-year head coach Richie Wessman said. “When I saw that kick go short and went right to him, I was I was kind of thrilled. I wasn't quite expecting that, but that was fantastic. It was a great way to start.”
The Napa defense kept that momentum and pushed around the Mustangs offensive unit, forcing a quick three-and-out. Isaiah Newton on the first play of the drive found Bowers with a 13-yard pass and soon after found Isidro Rios on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the middle of the field.
The Grizzlies kept Middletown’s offense in check for most of the game. They forced a fumble on the Mustangs’ second drive of the contest, as Berna Leon pounced on the loose ball. Newton looked to have the Grizzlies in position for their third score of the first quarter, but Mustangs cornerback Justin Urbina snagged an interception to end the drive.
Napa’s defense countered back on the following drive, with Isaac Rojas jumping a route and picking off a pass from quarterback Isaac Perez. Rojas was everywhere in his first varsity start, as the junior linebacker was routinely in the Mustangs backfield. The athletic player even had a highlight tackle, as he met the running back right as he received the ball in the backfield.
“It feels really great. It feels like we're on top of the world right now,” Rojas said. “But we're going to get back to it on Monday. We're going to warm back up. We're going get that goose egg on the scoreboard this year.”
The Grizzlies marched down the field after the Rojas interception and capped off the pass-heavy drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Bowers. The point-after attempt was missed just low but Napa went into the halftime break up 20-0, having held the Mustangs to 83 yards of total offense.
The Grizzlies had a chance to add to their lead early in the third quarter, as Newton attempted to hit a wide-open receiver down the left sideline. The ball bounced off the receiver’s hands and about 5 yards into the air before Urbina dove to make his second interception.
Middletown never backed down and came out of the halftime break strong, scoring on its second drive of the half. Dillon Tingle finished off the drive with a run from 2 yards out, but the Mustangs missed the extra point.
The Grizzlies answered by driving down the field and Newton found his top target, throwing up a fade into the back of the left end zone. Bowers jumped up on one leg, like a Dirk Nowitzki fadeaway shot, and plucked the ball out of the air with ease for the 10-yard touchdown. The tight end, who holds offers from the likes of USC, UCLA, UC Berkley and Tennessee, finished with six catches for 63 yards and 144 yards of total offense.
“I'm really excited for our wide receiver corps because we're all above six feet almost. We're all pretty athletic,” Bowers said. “Trey (Dennis) is a great running back, Isaiah can throw very well, and we’ve got a pretty good offensive line.”
The Mustangs looked to claw their way back into the contest, but Andrew Daniel ended all hopes of that on the first play of the following drive. The cornerback snagged an off-target Perez ball and returned the interception 27 yards for a touchdown. The point after was missed after a poor snap, but Napa had upped its lead to 26-6.
Middletown did add a touchdown in the last six minutes of the contest, when Perez found Nico Barrio on a 71-yard strike.
Napa welcomes Nevada Union of Grass Valley to Memorial Stadium next Friday night. The Miners fell to Yuba City 31-12 at home.
“The guys have been working so hard, the coaches and the players, to improve and it's great to come out and be rewarded for that,” Wessman said. “The exciting thing is that, yeah, you know we won convincingly, but we can we can be a heck of a lot better, too. So it's exciting for what we can possibly achieve this year.”