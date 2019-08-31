When your starting quarterback goes down, you need someone who’s reliable, someone that can be leaned on. Napa High found that in sophomore Hunter St. Clair, who took over after senior starter Isiah Newton went down with an injury.
St. Clair led the Grizzlies to two scores but it wasn't enough in their 20-14 overtime loss to Nevada Union-Grass Valley on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
Despite the loss, Napa head coach Richie Wessman had nothing but praise for the sophomore, who stepped up and finished with 139 passing yards on 5-of-18 attempts.
“When you’re the backup quarterback you don’t get as many reps in practice,” Wessman said. “You know, he did it. He did a fantastic job of leading the offense.”
The Grizzlies (1-1) had a hard time stopping Nevada Union running back Jaxon Horne. In overtime, it was Horne who gave the Miners (1-1) the victory when he barged into the end zone on a six-yard touchdown rush.
Horne was also responsible for Nevada Union’s other two scores on the night. He scampered into the end zone for the first score of the game from four yards out at the 2:57 mark of the first quarter and then later, with 10:44 remaining in the contest, he punched it in from 19 yards away.
Napa found the end zone for the first time when St. Clair connected with sophomore Christoph Horton for a 33-yard touchdown pass. Horton ended the night with two receptions for 58 yards.
“Hunter is our backup quarterback, and he threw a really nice pass that set me up perfectly,” Horton said of his touchdown reception.
Junior Brock Bowers once again didn't fail to impress on the evening after a nice showing last week. With 10:23 remaining in the contest, St. Clair found the four-star prospect on a 90-yard hookup down the left sideline that tied the game up at 14. Bowers ended the night 87 yards on five catches.
“I feel like I got separation more times, but (St. Clair) just put it right there that time,” Bowers said of his scoring play. “Just a good throw."
Wessman saw the same thing.
“It was a great protection, great throw, a heck of a play by him to make the catch, a heck of a play to fend off the defense and go down the sideline,” he said. “ It was truly an incredible play.”
Napa also caught a few breaks when Nevada Union kicker Moises Tovar missed back-to-back late field goal attempts, which more than likely would’ve given the Miners the win.
With 2:32 left in the game, Tovar’s kick from 37 yards out only made it to the end zone. That came after they had driven the ball deep into Napa territory inside the 10-yard line.
Then, with only 12 seconds left in regulation, Tovar missed a 20-yard field goal attempt to send the game to the extra frame.
Disappointing result aside, Wessman liked what he saw out of his team on Friday night.
“You know, the whole team is really playing well,” Wesman said. “They really are, and the defense is doing a fantastic job and we're making plays on special teams and the same with the offense.”
Napa did have four total turnovers on the evening as well, compared to the Miners one.
This overtime game between Napa and Nevada Union was also the second one in the last four years. In 2017, Napa won a double-overtime thriller 36-35.
Next week Napa will play at Vallejo (1-0), which downed Fairfield 24-20 on Friday night.