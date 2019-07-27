Behind a gritty pitching effort from Billy Felo and three booming home runs, the Napa Silverados defeated the Salina Stockade 10-5 on Saturday at Miner Family Field.
Dom Bethancourt’s two-run shot in the fourth inning, his second homer in as many days, gave the Silverados the lead for good at the Napa Valley College field.
Felo needed only 116 pitches to toss Napa’s first complete game of the season, allowing just six hits, one walk and five earned runs while striking out eight.
Despite getting a 4-0 lead in the first inning, Felo had to clamp down in the final three frames after Salina pulled within 6-5 on a Zane Gelphman solo homer in the top of the sixth.
But three Stockade errors in the bottom of the sixth help the Silverados score three runs and force Salina starting pitcher Ben Herrick out of the game. After Jordan Webb scored on an outfielder’s error, Jackson Webb notched his first Silverados hit and RBI, plating Nick Ultsch with a single to center field. Dom Bethancourt’s RBI groundout to third base drove in Webb to make it 9-5, and Josh Montelongo’s 13th blast of the year capped the scoring in the seventh.
At the end of the short 2-hour and 20-minute affair, which featured only one walk and one pitching change, Felo retired the side in order in the ninth.
Willie Salas led off Napa’s first inning with a single and scored on a Nicco Toni RBI single. With Josh Montelongo on third base and Toni on first, Jordan Garr smacked a three-run bomb to left field to give the hosts their quick 4-0 advantage.
After Felo retired the Stockade in order in each of the first three innings, Salina tied the score 4-4 in the fourth on Justin Byrd’s leadoff homer to right-center, singles by Omar Artsen and Louis Martini, and Cody Bishop’s three-run homer.
But in the bottom of the fourth, Napa’s Jordan Anderson doubled down the left-field line with one out and Bethancourt connected for his third homer of the season to make it 6-4.
No batter had multiple hits for Salina (9-34), which lost its 13th straight.
Napa (22-19), which jumped a season-high three games over .500, was to host the Vallejo Admirals at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.