After the Napa Silverados went 1-9 over the first 10 days of August, falling to fourth place in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs standings, they got Sunday and Monday off and snapped a six-game skid with a 9-1 home rout of the first-place Sonoma Stompers on Tuesday.
Rejuvenated Napa bounced back with a 12-hit, nine-run outburst against the Stompers at Miner Family Field on the Napa Valley College campus.
Rob Humes earned the win with six shutout innings, and the offense provided more than enough support for a rested pitching staff.
The game looked like a pitching duel early on, as Humes and Stompers starter Konner Arnold traded zeros on the scoreboard. Arnold faced the minimum through three innings, allowing only one hit, but the Silverados offense broke through in the fourth.
Dakota Conners led off the inning with a single to left field, and then Willie Salas beat out a buntsingle. On the play, Sonoma’s Chris Kwitzer threw wildly down the right-field line, permitting
Conners to score the first run of the game. Nick Ultsch followed with a single to right field, scoring Salas to give Napa a 2-0 advantage.
Napa didn’t stop there, slugging five hits in the fifth off Arnold. Salas drove in two runs with his third single of the game, Montelongo knocked in Salas, and Ultsch tripled to the wall in left-center field, scoring Montelongo easily.
Humes, in his second start of the season, had to work hard to notch six scoreless innings. After
a 1-2-3 first frame, he had runners on base in the next five innings but escaped unscathed each time. The right-hander allowed only five hits and struck out four, winning his third game of the season.
Sonoma scored its only run in the seventh off Mathew Oset, a rookie making his first appearance with Napa. Nick Gotta scored on a wild pitch to the backstop, but Mark Young Jr. entered the game and struck out Rob DeAngelis to end the threat.
The Silverados responded with three runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh, as Montelongo
singled home Conners and Nick Ultsch connected with his 10th homer of his rookie season.
Young slammed the door by shutting down the Stompers in the eighth and ninth innings, breaking the losing streak for Napa.
Salas and Ultsch each had three hits for Napa. Pedro Barrios had the only multiple-hit game for the Stompers, who fell to 39-15.
On Wednesday, in a 6-5 loss to the last-place Salina Stockade, Ryan Rodriguez broke a 1-1 tie with a grand slam in the seventh and Ben Herrick earned his third win with Salina this season.
Napa scored first in the first inning when Conners doubled, took third on a Salas single and stole home on a double steal.
Herrick and Napa’s Tre Hobbs traded scoreless innings and escaped multiple jams. Hobbs exited the game after six shutout innings, striking out seven and walking just one. Herrick matched his counterpart, stranding seven Silverados over seven innings of work and allowing just the one run.
Former Stockade member Gabe Katich took the mound for Napa in the seventh and quickly got
into trouble. He allowed a lead-off double to Erik Kozak, walked Aaron Sheaks, and Kyle
Ulanday advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt. Katich then threw a fastball to the
backstop, allowing Kozak to score to tie the game at 1-1. The Silverados then intentionally
walked Cody Bishop, and after Katich fell behind in the count on Cosimo Cannella, the team
elected to give him a free pass as well, loading the bases for Johnny Knight. Katich struck out
Knight for the second out, but Rodriguez followed by launching a full-count fastball well over the
left field wall to give Salina a 5-1 lead.
Salina kept the scoring going in the eighth as Kozak homered off Silverados reliever Jackson Webb to make it 6-1. The Silverados began their comeback after Max Biedrzycki relieved
Herrick in the bottom of the eighth. After Josh Montelongo reached on an error, the right-hander walked Ultsch and surrendered a single to Toni. Following a strikeout, Jordan Garr walked to bring a run
home, and Bethancourt came through with a bases-clearing triple down the right-field line,
minimizing the Stockade lead to just one run. Bethancourt had three hits and three RBIs.
But Salina then went to the bullpen again and Alex Rodriguez answered the bell, stranding the tying run at third base by inducing an infield pop-up and then stabbing a sharp liner off the bat of Salas.
Devontae Glenn delivered a scoreless ninth for Napa, but Salina’s Michael Pope navigated
around a one-out single from Ultsch to close out the 6-5 Stockade win.
Taylor Zeutenhorst, an infielder with the Stockade, won in his managerial debut, as former player-manager Chuck Rocker was signed by the Pacifics on Wednesday. Rodriguez led Salina with three
hits and four RBIs in the victory.
On Thursday, the Silverados fell 14-4 to the visiting San Rafael Pacifics.
The second-place Pacifics scored in each of the first six innings, riding the bat of Axel Johnson and the arm of Ridge Ackerman. Johnson homered in his first three at-batss and Ackerman quieted the
Silverados over six innings. The Silverados dropped to 25-31, and six games under .500 for the first time since June 13.
Johnson hit a two-run moonshot to right field in the first for a 2-0 lead. But the Silverados responded in
the bottom half when Dakota Conners stole home as Willie Salas swiped second base. San Rafael added to its lead in the top of the second on a Jay Carp RBI single, but Napa tied the game in the bottom of
the frame. Nicco Toni scored when Conners reached on an error and Dom Bethancourt scored on a double-play grounder to make it 3-3.
Johnson made it 4-3 in the fourth with a homer off Billy Felo, who was pulled during the inning after allowing three hits and a walk. Mathew Oset took over on the mound and the Pacifics pushed their advantage to 10-3. The inning was capped by Johnson’s third homer, as he is now fifth in the league in home runs.
Napa broke through against the Pacifics bullpen in the seventh when Nick Ultsch drove in his 46th
run of the year. Andrew Fuentes tossed three shutout innings of relief for the Silverados, while Felo took the loss. Ultsch paced the offense with three hits, moving his rookie-year average to .314.
Napa was to visit the Stompers on Friday and Saturday, at 6:05 each night at Arnold Field in Sonoma, before hosting the Salina Stockade at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.