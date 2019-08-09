The Napa Silverados must be looking forward to getting Sunday and Monday off after playing for the 10th straight day Saturday, hosting the Salina Stockade at 1:05 p.m.
After going on a six-game win streak that put them three games over .500 and third in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs, the Silverados had won only five of 15 games and dropped to fourth place going into Friday night’s road game against the first-place Sonoma Stompers.
They lost their fourth in a row Thursday night, 11-1, falling to 24-27 as the visiting Vallejo Admirals took advantage of nearly 20 mph winds to knock three home runs over the left field wall. Vallejo improved to 27-24 and took a three-game lead over the Silverados in the battle for third place with 13 games left.
Admirals starting pitcher Carl Brice worked went 7 1/3 innings, allowing an unearned run while scattering six hits, walking four and striking out two.
O’Koyea Dickson, formerly of the Los Angeles Dodgers, opened the scoring just five pitches into the game by unleashing a monster solo homer for Vallejo. After back-to-back singles, Tillman Pugh brought in Nick Akins with a single of his own to make it 2-0.
Vallejo lit up the scoreboard again in the third, when Pugh doubled in two more runs and Chevy Clarke scored on a double play to make it 5-0.
The Silverados scored in the bottom of the third, when Sean Jackson walked, reached second on an error, and scored on an Nick Ultsch RBI single.
But Vallejo’s Chris Fornaci opened the fourth inning with a solo blast, his second of the season. After a Vladimir Gomez single, Dickson crushed another majestic round-tripper to give the Admirals an 8-1 lead. Napa starter Billy Felo exited after the fourth after allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits, three walks and three strikeouts.
Pugh notched his fourth RBI with a run-scoring grounder in the sixth. Gomez kept it going with a two-run single in the ninth off Napa reliever Jackson Webb. Gomez, Dickson, and Akins each had three hits as the top three hitters in the Admirals’ lineup batted .529 off of Silverados pitching. Peter Reyes closed the game out in relief of Brice, allowing only one hit and collecting the last five outs.
Ultsch was the only Silverado with two hits, as the rookie raised his season average to .291.
Reliever Devontae Glenn was a bright spot on the mound for Napa, chucking two scoreless innings without allowing a base runner.
On Wednesday, the last-place, ever-traveling Salina Stockade – which has beaten every team except Vallejo – snapped a 19-game skid with a 16-8 rout of Napa at Miner Family Field.
A three-run second inning gave the Silverados their only lead, 3-2, but Salina – which milked 14 walks – scored nine runs before Napa got on the board again in the seventh and eighth.
In the first, Silverados starting pitcher Tre Hobbs balked in Cody Bishop and allowed a run-scoring single to Omar Artsen. In the second, Napa took advantage of a defensive miscue when Nicco Toni and Jordan Garr – who had two hits – scored on an error by first baseman Cosimo Cannella, and Malvin Nunez gave the Silverados their 3-2 lead with a sacrifice fly.
But former Silverado Johnny Knight tied it by smashing the third pitch of the third inning over the left-field fence, and player-manager Chuck Rocker followed with an RBI single. Solo homers by Canella and Aaron Sheaks, his first of the year, extended the Stockade’s lead to 6-3.
Hobbs exited on the mound after six innings, having allowed six earned runs on nine hits, three walks and six strikeouts.
Salina went to its bullpen and Michael Pope answered the call, inducing a double play to escape a fifth-inning jam and pitching a scoreless sixth before receiving more help from his offense in the seventh. Napa needed three different pitchers to collect three outs in the inning, walking five hitters and allowing five runs.
Pope got the win after three innings of relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and one strikeout.
The Silverados attempted to close the gap in the seventh, when former Stockade player Justin Byrd doubled in two runs with a bullet to right-center and Ultsch connected with an RBI double. Willie Salas and Byrd drew bases-loaded walks in the eighth to bring the hosts to within 13-8. With the bases loaded and one out, Salina knuckleballer Ryan Patrick generated a double-play grounder off the bat of Jordan Anderson to end the threat.
Napa, playing its seventh game in seven days, ran out of bullpen arms and used infielder Dom
Bethancourt and Byrd in the ninth. Bethancourt allowed three runs before Byrd ended the inning by striking out two. But Salina reliever Ricky Bielski induced a weak grounder from Ultsch to end the game, as his team improved to 10-40.
Byrd promoted
The Silverados announced Friday the promotion of outfielder Justin Byrd to the Texas AirHogs of the American Association.
Byrd will return to his native Dallas area to play in the suburb of Grand Prairie. Byrd is the fourth player promoted by manager Tito Fuentes Jr. and the Silverados this season.
He hit .310 in nine games with Napa, smacking four doubles, knocking in eight runs, and sporting a .500 on-base percentage. Byrd also pitched in one game, striking out two batters in two-thirds of an inning on Aug. 7.
Before joining the Silverados on July 30, the Cumberland University graduate hit 12 homers for the Salina Stockade this season. The speedy outfielder stole 36 bases in the Pacific Association in 2019, good for second in the league.
The AirHogs compete in the south division of the 12-team American Association, an independent league in the Midwest. Byrd joins former Silverados outfielder Ray Jones (Gary SouthShore RailCats) in the league.
Napa has promoted three players in the last week, as right-handed pitchers Sam Curtis and Sean Johnson recently joined the Frontier League.