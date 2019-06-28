The Napa Silverados bounced back from Wednesday’s 11-4 loss to the first-place Sonoma Stompers with an 8-3 win over the last-place Salina Stockade on Thursday in a pair of Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs home games.
Napa led the Stockade 5-1 after three innings at Miner Family Field as starter Tre Hobbs pitched seven solid innings and struck out six – including Taylor Zeutenhorst to end the seventh on his 107th and last pitch of the night.
Jordan Garr gave Napa an early lead at the Napa Valley College field, connecting for a sacrifice fly to score Dakota Conners. Salina responded in the third with a perfectly placed bunt single by Omar Artsen, scoring Cosimo Cannella.
But the Silverados took the lead for good in the bottom half of the third, tacking on two runs on a Conners sacrifice fly and a Garr fielder’s choice.
The Stockade made it close with single runs in the fifth and sixth off Hobbs, but he stranded two runners in the seventh to kill a rally. Kyle Chavez and Rob Humes did their jobs out of the bullpen for Napa, each firing a scoreless inning of relief.
Garr was productive in all four of his at bats, going 1 for 1 with two walks and two RBIs, and Willie Salas, Dom Bethancourt and Conners each had two hits for the Silverados.
Artsen went 4 for 5 with a double, run scored, RBI and four stolen bases to lead Salina. Neil Lang took the loss, surrendered eight runs and working into the seventh inning.
On Wednesday, the Stompers scored multiple runs in five of the first six innings. They tallied 15 hits and used four pitchers to calm down the hot bats of a Napa squad that had scored 28 runs in its previous two outings. Eight of the nine Sonoma batters collected hits and were led by Rob DeAngelis, who went 4 for 5, and Chris Kwitzer, who drove in three runs. Brent Gillespie and Miles Williams used the powerful
valley winds to each strike for a two-run homer, and Nick Barnese fired six impressive
innings for a second week in a row against Napa, striking out seven and allowing only two earned runs for the win. Luke Laurita, Marshall Shill and Ethan Gibbons shut the door for Sonoma, each throwing an inning of relief.
Sean Johnson labored through five innings on the mound for Napa, taking the loss after yielding 12 hits and seven earned runs. Johnny Morrell and Devontae Glenn each turned in a scoreless relief appearance out of the bullpen.
Salas led the Silverados’ offense, going 4 for 5 with a double and two stolen bases.
After taking off Friday, the Silverados (9-11) host the Stockade at 1:05 p.m. Saturday.