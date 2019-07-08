The Napa Silverados went 2-1 over the Fourth of July weekend, winning games on Friday and Sunday but falling on Saturday.
On Sunday, in front of a season-high in attendance, they picked up a 12-4 win over the Salina Stockade.
Aided by a six-run fourth inning, the Silverados improved to 12-15 on year.
Johnny Morrell won his first game of the season on the mound, pitching five strong innings in the start. He got plenty of help from his offense as the Silverados offense exploded for 14 hits at Miner Family Field.
Napa trailed in the early going on Sunday, ceding a solo home run to Louis Martini in the first and an RBI groundout from Omar Artsen, scoring player-manager Chuck Rocker in the third. Silverados left fielder Nick Ultsch tied the score in the bottom of the third on a shot up the middle that scored Johnny Knight and Dakota Conners.
After a double steal allowed Salina to recapture the lead in the fourth, a five-hit, six-run fourth inning gave Napa the lead for good.
Dom Bethancourt got it started with an RBI triple, as the Silverados sent 11 hitters to the plate during the rally. Catcher Nicco Toni came off the bench in the fourth and delivered with a two-run single, pushing the score to 8-3.
Morrell allowed just four runs against the Stockade and exited with an 8-4 lead. The Silverados added four more runs in a sixth inning rally, thanks to hits by Josh Montelongo and Bethancourt followed by a sacrifice fly from Knight. Mark Young Jr. and Elvin Liriano each turned in two scoreless innings out of the Silverados bullpen, allowing only one hit combined in the final five innings to seal the victory.
Eric Gleese took the loss for the Stockade, who fell to 8-20 on the season.
Conners paced the Napa offense, connecting for four singles in five at bats, and also reached on a walk.
Sonoma Stompers 11, Silverados 9
On Saturday, the Stompers won a slugfest over the Silverados at Arnold Field in Sonoma to extend their control of first place in the division.
The Silverados held a 7-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third but Sonoma erupted to score seven runs in their half of the inning to tie the game. The home team then scored four more runs in the fourth and held on for the win.
Montelongo led the way at the plate, going 2 for 5 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. It was his fourth straight game with a home run. Ultsch also went 3 for 5 with two RBIs, Jacob Bissell went 1 for 3 with an RBI and
Knight was 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Edward Perez took the loss for the Silverados, falling to 1-3 on the season.
Silverados 7, Vallejo Admirals 4
The Silverados entered Friday’s matchup with the Vallejo trailing the Admirals by a half-game in the Pacific Association standings. The Silverados capitalized on their opportunities and toppled the Admirals 7-4 at Miner Family Field behind solid pitching and timely hitting.
After allowing an unearned run in the top of the first, Napa tied the score in the bottom half when
Willie Salas stole home on a double steal. Jordan Garr broke to steal second but stopped halfway, intentionally being caught in a rundown that allowed Salas to score.
Billy Felo was stellar on the mound for the Silverados. He navigated his way around eight hits, only allowing one earned run which came on a Vladimir Gomez RBI single in the third.
Felo struck out seven and did not issue any walks, earning his second win in his last three starts.
Napa took the lead for good on a three-run blast by Montelongo in the fourth.
Felo fired three scoreless innings after the homerun, and the bullpen tandem of Kyle Chavez and Rob Humes sealed the deal for the victory. Napa added insurance runs in both the seventh and eighth innings, as Salas doubled home two runs and Jordan Anderson came off the bench and connected for a sacrifice fly.
Next up:
The Silverados played the Stockade on Monday and their next game is in Vallejo on Tuesday night against the Admirals (12-16). First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Wilson Park.
Napa then returns home for a Wednesday game, and has home games Friday through Sunday at Miner Family Field. First pitch on weekdays is 5:05 p.m. and 1:05 p.m. on weekends.