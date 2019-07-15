In a game that featured several lead changes, five home runs and eight different pitchers, the Napa Silverados found a way to win on Sunday, beating the Salina Stockade 11-8 at Miner Family Field. Multi-run rallies in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings proved to be the difference, as Napa (15-17) tallied nine of their 11 hits and 10 of their 11 runs after the fifth inning.
For the second day in a row, Louis Martini hit Justin Byrd home on an RBI groundout in the top of the first inning, giving the Stockade (9-24) a 1-0 lead. The Silverados responded with a Jordan Garr sacrifice fly in the third to tie the score. Salina recaptured the lead the next inning, as Nick Crouse scored on a throwing error.
Napa starter Johnny Morrell worked his way around four hits and five walks, allowing only two runs in the first four innings. Reliever Andrew Fernandez followed with two scoreless innings and the Silverados put together a rally n the bottom of the sixth.
With two outs and the bases empty, Josh Montelongo walked and Nicco Toni pushed him to third on a double. JJ Bissell then connected with his fifth home run of the year, a three-run shot to give Napa a 4-2 lead. The homer knocked Salina starter Ridge Ackerman out of the game. He allowed four earned runs over 5 2/3 innings.
The Silverados did not hold the lead for long. Cody Bishop tied the game with a two-run home run in the seventh off of Napa reliever Elvin Liriano. But the resilient Napa squad plated four runs in the bottom of the frame to surge ahead 8-4.
Three pinch hitters contributed to the rally. Jake Marshall’s first at-bat off the bench resulted in a deep solo home run to left field, giving Napa a 5-4 lead. Pinch-hitter Dom Bethancourt then walked and scored on Jordan Anderson’s pinch-hit single. Montelongo then capped the inning with a two-run line shot that cleared the left field wall, his ninth home run of the year.
Napa made it interesting, though, as they nearly relinquished the lead again in the eighth. Liriano allowed three runs to score, including two on a home run by Crouse, but the Silverados reliever exited the game with an 8-6 lead.
Rob Humes then retired the side in the eighth with two groundouts, one of which scored the Stockade’s seventh run.
With a small lead heading into the bottom of the eighth, the Silverados struck for three more runs off Salina reliever Zach Williams, taking a four-run advantage to the 9th.
Humes did allow an RBI on a fielder’s choice to Chuck Rocker, but he closed the door by retiring Omar Artsen to earn his third save of the season.
Napa’s next game is against the Vallejo Admirals at Wilson Park on Tuesday. The next home game at the Napa Valley College ballpark is Friday at 5:05 p.m. against Salina.