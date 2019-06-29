The 60 fans in attendance at Miner Family Field on Saturday saw a well-pitched game with an amazing comeback and a twist in extra innings.
Those rooting for Napa left snakebit, however, as their Silverados fell to the Salina Stockade, 5-4, in 10 innings.
Both starting pitchers were fantastic, with Billy Felo turning in seven innings of two-run ball for Napa, and Salina’s Ben Herrick proving to be nearly unhittable through the first eight innings.
The Stockade took a two-run lead in the second inning on a run-scoring single from Cody Bishop and a perfectly executed double-steal, as Taylor Zeutenhorst stole home as Cody Bishop nabbed second base safely.
Zeros followed on the scoreboard, though, until the ninth as both starters were in a groove.
Salina added two insurance runs in the ninth off of Silverados righty Edward Perez, as Louis Martini singled home Justin Byrd, and Omar Artsen scored on a double play.
With his team leading 4-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth and final inning of regulation, Herrick headed out to the hill looking for a complete game and shutout. He achieved neither, as the Silverados exploded for four runs on four hits – including a two-run homer by Nick Ultsch, his third of the season.
Zach Williams entered the game for Salina and ceded both of the runners he inherited, one on a Willie Salas RBI single and one on a wild pitch that brought home pinch-runner Devontae Glenn to tie the game. Williams retired Jordan Garr to end the ninth.
The teams used the international tiebreaker rule in the 10th, each starting with runners at first and second base and no outs.
Rob Humes came in to pitch for Napa and cut down the lead runner at third on a bunt to start the inning. After a deep fly ball moved a runner to third, Chuck Rocker hit a slow roller down the third-base line and reached on an RBI infield single to make it 5-4. Humes escaped more trouble by fanning Byrd.
In the bottom half of the inning, the speedy Malvin Nunez led off by reaching on a bunt single to load the bases. However, Williams retired the next three Silverados in order, striking out Ultsch to end the game.
Zane Gelphman led the Stockade with three hits and Dom Bethancourt reached in all four of his plate appearances for the Silverados, notching three hits.
The Silverados finish the homestand Sunday with a 1:05 game against the visiting Vallejo Admirals and former MLB All-Star Brandon Phillips, the brother of Vallejo manager PJ Phillips.