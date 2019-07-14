As the sun warmed up Miner Family Field on Saturday afternoon, so too did the Silverados bats.
They pounded out 13 hits in an 11-4 win over the Salina Stockade to hold onto third place in the Pacific Association with the Vallejo Admirals close behind.
The Silverados (14-17) faced two early deficits before taking the lead for good in front of 124 fans at Napa Valley College.
Justin Byrd led off the game with a double for Salina (9-23), and he came around to score on a groundout by Louis Martini. Nick Ultsch then tied the score with a solo home run, his fifth of the year, over the right field fence in the second for the Silverados. But Salina responded with a Cody Bishop sacrifice fly in the third to retake the lead.
Napa answered by rattling off five runs in the next two innings, taking advantage of a few Salina defensive miscues. Johnny Knight reached on an error in the fourth, which scored Jordan Garr, then JJ Bissell tacked on another run with an RBI single that scored Knight. Sean Jackson and Garr added RBI singles in the fourth, and Willie Salas stole home on a double steal, which has become a patented move for Napa. The Silverados have now scored five runs this season on double-steals with runners at first and third base.
That was all the run support Billy Felo needed, as he cruised through seven sharp innings, allowing seven hits, four runs and only one walk, while also fanning seven Stockade batters. Felo has won 3 out of his last 4 starts, and his season earned run average sits at 3.32.
Salina did score single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, as Byrd mashed a solo homer and Jacob Woehler scored on a wild pitch in the following inning. The Silverados extended their lead with a four-run, four-hit rally in the seventh, putting the game out of reach.
Kyle Chavez faced the minimum on the mound in the last two innings, striking out four batters to close the game for Napa.
Byrd led the way offensively for the Stockade, as he finished a triple away from the cycle, and added two runs whole also knocking one in. Gabe Katich was the losing pitcher for Salina, as he was lifted after 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs.
The Stockade committed four errors in the game as they drop further in the Pacific Association standings.
Ultsch’s three hits led the Silverados, as he too finished just a triple away from a cycle.
The homestand at Miner Family Field concluded on Sunday. The Silverados return to game action on Tuesday when they visit the Vallejo Admirals. They return home on Friday for another matchup with Salina at 5:05 p.m.