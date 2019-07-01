Silverados starting pitcher Sam Curtis walked away from Miner Family Field with unforgettable memories from Sunday's ballgame. He retired former MLB All-Star Brandon Phillips three times, including striking out the veteran twice in his first two at bats.
Curtis did not walk away with the win though, as the rest of the Vallejo Admirals tagged him for five hits and six runs in his five innings on the mound in what was a 9-5 loss for the Silverados (9-13), their second straight, that dropped them further in the Pacific Association standings.
Vallejo (11-12) took the lead quickly and never relinquished it, as an RBI single from Montrell Marshall was followed by a towering two-run homer by Nick Akins Sr.
Akins crossed home plate and was immediately ejected, as he spent his trip around the bases sharing words with several Silverados' infielders.
The Admirals added runs in the fourth, sixth, and eighth innings and held the Napa offense to only five runs, as Mike Melendez earned the win on the mound for Vallejo. Melendez scattered nine hits and worked into the seventh innings for manager P.J. Phillips, Brandon Phillips brother.
Relievers Eli Garcia and Tyler Herrshut the door on the Silverados, turning in 2 2/3 scoreless innings to end in the game.
Brandon Phillips, who spent 16 seasons in Major League Baseball with five clubs, was 0 for 3 in the game and was subbed out in the seventh inning. He entered the game batting .400 in his first 10 at-bats, including a home run in Saturday’s matchup with the San Rafael Pacifics.
J.J. Bissell was the offensive leader for the Silverados, falling a triple short of the cycle and connecting for his third home run of the year in the seventh innings. Willie Salas and Dakota Conners each totaled two hits in the losing effort.
The Silverados enjoy the league-wide off day on Monday before returning to action in Sonoma on Tuesday night for a game against the Stompers. Napa next plays at Miner Family Field on Wednesday.