For a second week in a row, the Napa Silverados scored eight runs behind starting pitcher Tre Hobbs and cruised past the Salina Stockade at Miner Family Field.
This time it was an 8-2 victory at the Napa Valley College diamond Wednesday night, improving the Silverados’ record to 10-14 in the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs.
Hobbs was even more dominant than in last week’s 8-3 win over Salina, tallying seven strikeouts while allowing only five hits.
Napa struck for two runs in the bottom of the first, executing a double steal for the first run as Willie Salas stole home, before Josh Montelongo singled home Jordan Garr.
After run-scoring doubles by Salina’s Louis Martini and Zane Gelphman tied the game in the fourth, the Silverados responded quickly. Napa took a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth on a Malvin Nunez RBI single and steal of home, and a Dakota Conners sacrifice fly.
Napa fashioned a three-run rally in the fifth, when Jake Marshall singled in Nunez and Montelongo hit a two-run moon shot to also drive in Garr. It was Montelongo’s sixth home run of the season, pushing him into a tie for second place in the league.
Salina starting pitcher Jack Gomersall lasted only four innings, allowing five hits and five runs. Napa touched up reliever Michael Pope for three more runs.
Rob Humes closed out the win for Napa on the mound, firing two scoreless innings and lowering his ERA to 2.13. Nunez, Marshall and Montelongo each had two hits for the Silverados, who tallied five stolen bases on the night.
The Silverados were off Thursday, when they participated in Napa’s 4th of July Parade. They will host the Vallejo Admirals at 5:05 p.m. Friday.