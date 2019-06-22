Behind solid pitching and 18 hits, the Napa Silverados toppled the first-place Sonoma Stompers 19-1 Saturday afternoon at Miner Family Field on the Napa Valley College campus.
The Stompers had come in on a nine-game win streak.
Sam Curtis (3-0) pitched the first five innings for the win, allowing one run (unearned) on two hits, two walks and eight strikeouts. The Silverados’ bullpen was solid as Andrew Fernandez, Kyle Chavez and Sean Jackson combined for four shutout innings.
After allowing a Sonoma run in the top of the first inning, Napa promptly took the lead for good in the bottom half, 2-1. The Silverados went up 8-1 in the second on a Willie Salas grand slam and a two-run homer by Josh Montelongo. They added five runs in the fourth and four in the fifth, before Jordan Garr capped the scoring with a two-run blast to center field in the seventh.
Salas and Garr each had four RBIs, while Nick Ultsch and Montelongo tallied three hits apiece.
On Friday night at home, the Silverados fell 7-3 to the Salina Stockade.
Napa trailed 6-0 before getting on the board with runs in the fourth and seventh on errors and in the eighth on a Salas RBI single.
Edward Perez pitched the first six innings and took the loss after allowing seven runs (four earned) on nine hits, four walks and eight strikeouts.
Salas had three of the Silverados’ six hits, a triple and two singles. The rest of the Napa offense was 3 for 29 on the night. Andrew Fuentes came out of the bullpen and fired three hitless and scoreless innings in relief of Perez, notching six strikeouts.
Napa, which improved to 7-10 in Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs play, hosts the Stockade again at 1:05 p.m. Sunday before taking two days off. Salina took a 5-11 record into Saturday night’s road game against the San Rafael Pacifics.