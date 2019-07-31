In their first 28 home games, the Napa Silverados have had numerous chances to win a game in their final at bat. But time and time again, they have been thwarted by stellar relief pitching, unlucky bounces and untimely hitting.
On Tuesday evening at Miner Family Field, they finally broke that streak with their first walk-off of the season. Nicco Toni launched the first pitch of the bottom of the 10th over the left field wall, beating the San Rafael Pacifics 5-4 and sending the Silverados faithful into a frenzy.
The 3-hour, 40-minute thriller ended with a Silverados home run, but the scoring started early with a Pacifics' home run. With Raul Navarro on base, Axel Johnson lined a shot over the right field fence against Napa starter Sam Curtis, giving San Rafael an early 2-0 edge.
The home team responded quickly, as Jordan Garr’s grounder to short scored leadoff man Justin Byrd, who was playing in his first game with the Silverados this season.
Curtis settled down after the first inning blemish and responded with five consecutive scoreless innings. He struck out six Pacifics over six innings of work and his offense evened the score in the fourth.
Nick Ultsch hustled out a possible double-play ball which allowed Dom Bethancourt to score and tie the game at 2-2.
After both starting pitchers exited either during or after the sixth, both team's bullpens entered and were phenomenal. They traded zeros on the scoreboard until the 10th inning. Andrew Fernandez, first out of the bullpen for Napa, kept the Pacifics off the board for two innings.
For San Rafael, Jorge Gonzalez and Edward Perez combined for four shutout innings in relief of White, and after nine complete innings, the game went to extras.
In the Pacific Association, each extra inning uses the international tiebreaker, meaning both teams start with runners at first and second base on offense.
Rob Humes, who retired the side in the ninth for the Silverados, went back out to pitch the high-stress 10th. After a slow grounder from Dante Biagini advanced both runners, Navarro plated a run with his second single of the evening. Yeiler Peguero then executed a bunt that scored another run for San Rafael, giving the Pacifics a 4-2 lead. Humes escaped the inning by picking off Navarro but the Silverados had work to do.
San Rafael brought in their closer, Jailen Peguero, to protect the two-run advantage in the bottom of the 10th. With the two runners on the basepaths, Toni wasted no time in connecting with his second home run of the season, turning a two-run deficit into a one-run victory on the very first pitch of the inning.
The Silverados mobbed their catcher as he crossed home plate, dousing him with in a Gatorade shower.
Napa (23-20) now trails second-place San Rafael (26-19) by only 2 games in the league standings.
A three-game road trip is slated for the club, and they return home to Miner Family Field on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. game against the Vallejo Admirals (20-23).