The Napa Silverados dropped their Wednesday night matchup with the San Rafael Pacifics by a score of 8-2 at Miner Family Field.
A measly offensive output combined with messy defensive play led to the loss at the Napa Valley College ballpark, as the Silverados only managed five hits while committing five errors.
Keenan Bartlett was superb on the mound for San Rafael, striking out 11 and allowing two runs over eight innings.
The teams traded runs in the first inning on run-scoring groundouts. Axel Johnson drove in Raul Navarro on a chopper to first base for San Rafael, and Napa responded with a Willie Salas fielder’s choice that plated Malvin Nunez.
After scoreless second and third innings, Napa’s defense began to break down.
With Johnson on second base for the Pacifics in the fourth, Jacob Columbo hit a two-hopper to
Salas. The shortstop elected to attempt to catch Johnson advancing towards third base and his throw to third was errant, allowing Johnson to speed to the plate. Napa third baseman Dom Bethancourt hurled wildly toward home plate and the ball ended up out of play in the Pacifics’ dugout. Since Columbo was already aboard second base and destined for third during the fracas, he was awarded home, scoring on a ball he did not hit out of the infield.
San Rafael added to its lead in the fifth, when Navarro doubled home two runs. A base hit by Markus Montelongo then scooted by Napa left fielder Nick Ultsch for another unearned run.
The Silverados responded in the sixth with an RBI single by Ultsch, but the Pacifics hammered the nail in the coffin in the eighth. Navarro doubled home two more runs, this time off Silverados reliever Edward Perez.
Napa’s Josh Montelongo extended his hitting streak to seven games with a 1 for 4 evening, but no Silverados hitter managed multiple hits. Jeison Pena recorded a 1-2-3 ninth inning to close out the win for the Pacifics.
The Silverados were off Thursday and host San Rafael at 5:05 p.m. Friday.