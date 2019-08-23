Continuing to struggle in August, the Napa Silverados could not hold on to two leads during a 6-4 loss to the Sonoma Stompers on Thursday night at Miner Family Field.
Sonoma scored three runs in the eighth to take the lead and Napa managed just three hits past the fourth inning at the Napa Valley College field.
The Silverados fell to 27-34 with their 14th loss of the month and seventh defeat in their last 10 games. After Friday night’s game against the Admirals in Vallejo, their second Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs season wraps with 1:05 p.m. home games against the Salina Stockade on Saturday and the Stompers on Sunday.
Napa has secured its first playoff berth, so it will return to Vallejo to face the Admirals in a one-game playoff on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Looking to gain momentum heading into the postseason, the Silverados jumped out in front of the first-place Stompers early on Thursday. Dakota Conners tripled with one out in the first inning off Sonoma starter Vijay Patel, and Patel’s wild pitch allowed Conners to score.
The Stompers tied the game in the third when Rayson Romero singled, stole second base, and came around to score on a Jacob Barfield single.
Napa opened up a three-run advantage in the fourth with a Conners solo homer and RBI doubles off the bat of Nick Ultsch and Josh Montelongo. Silverados starter Tre Hobbs controlled the Sonoma offense, striking out eight and allowing just three runs while working into the sixth inning. Hobbs did allow two runs to score in the fifth on run-scoring hits from Pedro Barrios and Brent Gillespie, but he struck out Miles Williams with two runners on to end the inning with Napa still maintaining a 4-3 lead.
After Hobbs collected the first out of the sixth, he was relieved by Devontae Glenn, who walked the only two hitters he faced. Neil Lang came in to put out the fire, wiggling out of the jam unscathed with a strikeout and a flyout. Lang also pitched a scoreless seventh, and the score was still 4-3 through seven innings.
But Napa’s offense screeched to a halt after the fourth-inning rally. Sonoma’s bullpen was solid throughout, as four pitchers combined to throw 4 1/3 scoreless innings. The Stompers rewarded the bullpen with three runs in the top of the eighth, aided by an error. Montelongo couldn’t handle a grounder induced by reliever Andrew Fernandez, and an infield single and walk followed to start the inning.
Romero delivered the difference-making hit, grounding a single through the left side of the infield that scored two runs. Nick Gotta doubled the Sonoma lead with an RBI single of his own. In the blink of an eye, the Stompers took a 6-4 edge.
Sonoma set-up man Jacob Cox carved through the Silverados in the bottom of the eighth, striking out two and retiring the side in order. Sonoma closer Ryan Richardson had pitched on consecutive days entering Thursday, so manager Zack Pace sent Lenny Gwizdala to the mound in the ninth for his first save situation. The left-hander got into trouble after allowing a single and a walk with two-outs, but after intentionally walking Willie Salas, Gwizdala got Ultsch to ground out to end the game.
Conners led the Silverados’ offense with two extra base hits and two walks in the loss. Jordan Garr was also 2-2 off the bench for Tito Fuentes. Seven Sonoma starters collected hits in the win and Spencer Backstrom won his first game for the Stompers, who improved to 44-17.