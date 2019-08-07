The Napa Silverados Baseball Club announced the promotion of two right-handed pitchers to the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League, Sam Curtis on Friday and Sean Johnson on Tuesday.
The Crushers, based in the Cleveland suburb of Avon, Ohio, lead the East Division of the 12-team league.
Curtis, a rookie from Lincoln, Calif., excelled as a mainstay in Napa’s starting rotation. In nine starts, he compiled a 5-1 record with a 2.20 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 49 innings. The William Jessup University graduate was leading the Pacific Association of Professional Baseball Clubs in ERA and was second place in wins.
Johnson made nine appearances with the Silverados in his second professional season out of the University of Mississippi, striking out 54 batters in 45 1/3 innings pitched. The Durango, Colo. native averaged 8-plus strikeouts per game in his last five starts with Napa. Johnson returns to the Frontier League, where he pitched for three clubs over two years before joining the Silverados.
They are the second and third players promoted by manager Tito Fuentes Jr. and the Silverados this season. The first was outfielder Ray Jones, to the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association.